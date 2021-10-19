CalWave successfully commissioned California's first pilot of fully submerged wave energy technology

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CalWave Power Technologies Inc. successfully commissioned its CalWave x1™ on September 16th off the coast of San Diego. This milestone event marks California's first at-sea, long-duration wave energy pilot operating fully submerged. The CalWave x1™ will be tested for six months with the goal of validating the performance and reliability of the system in open ocean. CalWave's video press release is available here.

CalWave Launches California's First Long-Term Wave Energy Pilot Project

The project is supported by a US Department of Energy award and several key partners with the goal to demonstrate CalWave's scalable and patented xWave™ technology.

"CalWave's long-duration deployment is a novel open water demonstration of a wave energy technology with active and passive load management features," said Jennifer Garson, Acting Director of the Department of Energy's Water Power Technologies Office (WPTO). "WPTO is pleased to recognize this accomplishment as a major milestone for unlocking the potential of wave energy from our oceans and providing access to clean energy for the growing blue economy in the US."

Operating fully submerged without visual impact, CalWave's xWave™ architecture is capable of breaking through the fundamental challenges that have held the industry back so far: a technology that achieves high performance while being able to control structural loads in rare but destructive storms on all parts of the system.

The CalWave x1™ is well suited for the needs of end-users with applications in offshore inspection, aquaculture, ocean science, and others that require access to power and data offshore.

Following this demonstration, CalWave plans to prepare for deployment of a larger unit at PacWave , the first commercial-scale, utility grid-connected wave energy test site in the US, rated at 20 MW.

Marcus Lehmann, CEO and Co-Founder of CalWave:

"Wave power can provide stable power at night and winter times, and so far it is completely unused. The Department of Energy's recently published study found that wave power can provide up to 30% of the 2019 energy consumption in the US. Next to high performance, the xWave's ability to reduce excessive loads are two fundamental features of a wave energy device to be able to deliver cost competitive power."

About CalWave:

CalWave 's mission is to unlock the vast and steady carbon-free power from ocean waves, thereby contributing to a healthier, safer, more equitable, and prosperous world.

View original content:

SOURCE CalWave