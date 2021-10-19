Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest

Hain Celestial Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Date and Conference Call

Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN) ("Hain Celestial" or the "Company"), a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East providing consumers with A Healthier Way of Life™, will conduct a conference call to discuss its First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 855-327-6837 from the U.S. and 631-891-4304 internationally. The call will feature remarks by Hain Celestial's management team. The call will be webcast and can be accessed on Hain Celestial's website at http://www.hain.com under Investor Relations and subsequently through Press & Events.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.)
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.)

About The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.
The Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN), headquartered in Lake Success, NY, is a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Hain Celestial participates in many natural categories with well-known brands that include Celestial Seasonings®, Clarks™, Cully & Sully®, Earth's Best®, Ella's Kitchen®, Farmhouse Fare™, Frank Cooper's®, Gale's®, Garden of Eatin'®, Hain Pure Foods®, Hartley's®, Health Valley®, Imagine®, Joya®, Lima®, Linda McCartney's®™ (under license), MaraNatha®, Natumi®, New Covent Garden Soup Co.®, Robertson's®, Sensible Portions®, Spectrum®, Sun-Pat®, Terra®, The Greek Gods®, William's™, Yorkshire Provender® and Yves Veggie Cuisine®. The Company's personal care products are marketed under the Alba Botanica®, Avalon Organics®, Earth's Best®, JASON®, Live Clean®, One Step® and Queen Helene® brands.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hain-celestial-announces-first-quarter-fiscal-year-2022-earnings-date-and-conference-call-301403308.html

SOURCE The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.