Minted And Brides Partner On Exclusive Stationery Collection

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Design marketplace Minted ( www.minted.com ) and Brides ( www.brides.com) , the iconic brand and go-to resource for all-things-weddings, today announced the launch of a partnership to introduce an exclusive Minted + Brides Collection of wedding stationery that celebrates all couples and all wedding celebrations. Reflective of the newest and emerging wedding style trends, the collection speaks to the perfect union of unique design, customization, and craftsmanship for every detail of your wedding day.

Today's Minted + Brides announcement marks the first of three exclusive drops, and includes invitations and free and premium wedding websites. To complete couples' wedding stationery from the beginning to the end of their wedding journey, matching ceremony and reception essentials, including programs, signs, place cards, and thank you cards, will be released in subsequent drops planned for November 2021 and January 2022. The exclusive Minted + Brides Collection is available to shop at http://minted.com/brides .

"We're thrilled to partner with Brides, an 86-year-old brand that has serviced and withstood the rapidly evolving wedding industry," said Minted Founder and Co-CEO Mariam Naficy. "Together, we are expertly positioned to offer real-life solutions to today's modern couples navigating the wedding planning process. Our collection of wedding websites and invitations, crowdsourced from Minted's community of independent artists, features the freshest designs and serves as the first occasion to set the overall wedding tone for guests. Alongside Brides, we look forward to extending our expertise for every couple's big day."

"Brides editors are the ultimate wedding trendmakers, and through our content, the team already offers inspiration and guidance to those planning weddings," said Leah Wyar, Brides' Senior Vice President and General Manager. "Now, with Minted, Brides will actually be a part of our readers' celebrations, starting with their stationery and wedding websites. It's an honor to partner with Minted, and will be a great honor to be a participant and presence at upcoming weddings!"

Minted's design expertise and Brides' editorial authority are positioned to identify the wedding themes and designs most relevant to today's engaged and soon-to-be-engaged couples. The resulting Minted + Brides Collection is a freshly curated assortment of 90 coordinating and customizable wedding invitations, websites, day-of stationery, and thank you cards that engage and inspire couples and guide their planning process.

The Minted + Brides Collection features the following curated trends:

MODERN: Chic, clean lines, updated silhouettes, formal

NATURAL: Fresh, whimsical, refined

ROMANTIC: Natural, airy, botanical, muted, romantic

BOHO: Modern, warm palette, dried leaves/palms/pampas

Each Minted + Brides design was submitted to a design challenge by one of 16,000 independent artists from Minted's community. Consumers are empowered to vote for the designs they love and want to see sold. Minted's proprietary algorithms parse millions of these votes to determine the winning designs. Minted's crowdsourcing process champions meritocracy and inclusivity. Artists submit to Design Challenges that are open to everyone regardless of formal training, education, geography, race, or age. Each purchase directly supports the independent artist who designed the stationery.

Countless customization options make every detail unique to each couple, who will also enjoy the help of a dedicated Minted designer to bring their vision to life. Each piece of stationery features luxurious paper and printing techniques, including foil-pressed designs and innovative white script on colored envelopes, creating something truly one of a kind. All invitations and thank you cards come complete with complimentary envelopes and free guest addressing to make planning for the big day even easier. Invitations start at $154 for 50; Standard Wedding Websites are free; and Premium Wedding Websites are $15 for the first year.

About Minted

Minted is an innovation-led empowerment company, committed to discovering and fostering the world's untapped creative talent and bringing it to market. The company's art, stationery, and home furnishings products have reached more than 75 million homes worldwide. Using Minted's crowdsourcing technology, consumers are empowered to vote for the designs they love and want to see sold, ensuring that Minted always sells continuously fresh and trend-forward products. The winning designs are manufactured by Minted, enabling artists from around the world to sell their work while letting Minted do the rest. Since launching in 2007, the company has expanded to serve consumers in new categories including wall art, textiles, digital content, and home furnishings. Minted also builds traditional retail distribution for its independent artist community, partnering with major retailers and consumer products brands. The company has raised more than $300 million from top-tier investors including Benchmark Capital, T. Rowe Price, Permira, Ridge Ventures, Technology Crossover Ventures, and Norwest Venture Partners.

About Brides

Brides inspires and guides nearly five million monthly users as they make decisions from pre-engagement through the honeymoon. Brides is committed to bringing readers an inclusive look at the world of weddings, with every type of couple, every type of wedding and every type of celebration. Brides is part of the Dotdash publishing family.

