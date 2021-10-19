The acquisition expands Qualitest's capabilities and gives the company a strong base in Germany, which at nearly €41 billion, is Europe's largest and fastest-growing IT market

Qualitest Enters Continental Europe with the Acquisition of Telexiom The acquisition expands Qualitest's capabilities and gives the company a strong base in Germany, which at nearly €41 billion, is Europe's largest and fastest-growing IT market

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualitest ( https://qualitestgroup.com ), the world's leading AI-powered quality engineering company, announces today the acquisition of telexiom GmbH, a Cologne-based specialist in IT consulting and services. This is Qualitest's fourth strategic acquisition in 2021 and gives the company a strong base in Germany, Europe's largest and fastest-growing IT market at nearly €41 billion.

This acquisition not only extends Qualitest's geographic footprint into the DACH market, but also provides expanded capabilities in digital engineering and cyber security. Telexiom adds an impressive customer base, including a number of Fortune 100 companies, and establishes a strong position in Continental Europe with five locations in Germany. Through this acquisition, Qualitest will add telexiom's 224 employees to its ranks, along with a top leadership team with a track record of success in the DACH region.

Founded in 2008, telexiom offers a wide range of professional IT consulting services and solutions with key competences in the areas of quality engineering, IT security, software development, and project management. The deal broadens Qualitest's services beyond quality assurance to support customers through their entire digital assurance journey. Additionally, telexiom's Cologne-based operation spearheads Qualitest's entry into Germany and the wider DACH region, expanding the company's global reach.

"The leadership team at telexiom has done an amazing job at building the company. We're looking forward to making our customers' businesses stronger," said Anbu Muppidathi, Qualitest President and CEO (Designate). "Qualitest and telexiom have a shared commitment to customers and employees. The union of our two companies accelerates the realization of Qualitest's aspirations to become the trusted digital engineering service provider."

"Telexiom's dedication to customer trust and delivery excellence aligns well with Qualitest's vision. We're thrilled to take our services global with Qualitest and see them as the perfect partner for us," said Masod Karimi, CEO at telexiom GmbH. "At the same time, Qualitest is ambitiously expanding its footprint and services to clients, so it makes perfect sense to join forces to create a stronghold in the fastest-growing IT market in Europe."

