Unchained Labs blasts Big Kahuna and Junior into the future, launches LEA 10!

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unchained Labs, the life sciences company that's all about getting biologics and gene therapy researchers the right tools for the job, released its LEA 10 automation software today – making Big Kahuna and Junior even more ready to plow through scientific challenges and workflow bottlenecks.

Big Kahuna and Junior are workhorses that labs rely on to explore a huge range of variables, process and measure tons of conditions, and massively scale down complex reactions. LEA 10 makes setting up experiments on these platforms easy peasy and gets them done faster too. It also adds an Application Programming Interface (API), making Big Kahuna and Junior plug and play for researchers diving into the world of machine learning and closed-loop lab automation.

"LEA 10 is a major overhaul of our automation software that adds future-proof capabilities to all Big Kahuna and Junior platforms going forward," said Taegen Clary, VP of Marketing at Unchained Labs. "This next-generation of LEA makes these platforms a delight to use and a cinch to hook up with larger automation ecosystems."

