Gogo Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 4, 2021

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO), the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 before the market opens on Nov. 4, 2021. The Company will host a conference call with financial analysts the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Conference Call & Web Cast

A live web cast of the conference call, as well as a replay, will be available online on the Investor Relations section of the company's investor website at http://ir.gogoair.com . Participants can also access the call by dialing +1 (844) 464-3940 (within the United States and Canada) or +1 (765) 507-2646 (international dialers) and entering conference ID number 3498333.

About Gogo

Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

Currently, there are 2,000 business aircraft flying with Gogo's AVANCE L5 or L3 system installed. As of June 30, 2021, Gogo reported 6,036 aircraft flying with its ATG systems onboard, and 4,587 aircraft with satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at business.gogoair.com.

Investor Relations Contact: Media Relations Contact: William Davis Dave Mellin +1 917-519-6994 +1 720-840-4788 wdavis@gogoair.com dmellin@gogoair.com

