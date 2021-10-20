Wander Raises $7M to Build the Future of Life and Work

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wander.com has raised $7 million in initial funding from Redpoint Ventures and top angel investors to build the infrastructure for people to live and work, anywhere.

Wander's network of smart homes in inspiring locations empowers guests with the freedom to live and work wherever they want –– and control every aspect of the experience from their smartphones. Wander's approach is different from traditional travel options because they own and operate 100% of the homes on their platform.

Direct home ownership unlocks the ability for Wander to deploy home automation technology in every home they acquire. With the Wander mobile app, guests can search destinations, book their trip and have total home operation at their fingertips –– from unlocking the door, to turning on the fireplace, to adjusting the lights, and even accessing the Tesla in the garage that each Wander home comes equipped with.

In addition to consistent home quality and a personalized experience, Wander is able to provide guests with complete pricing transparency upfront, with no cleaning fees or hidden fees. Taxes are included in one, out-the-door nightly rate that guests can seamlessly split with friends or family.

Wander is initially launching with properties in Lake Tahoe, Mendocino County, Port Orford and Bandon Dunes, Oregon, with more launching in the coming months. "This is the first time in human history where many can live and work anywhere. Yet when we try to escape, we end up crouched over a coffee table, in a house that doesn't look like the photos, with WiFi that barely works," said John Andrew Entwistle, founder and CEO of Wander. "We believe when you control the bits and the atoms, you have the ability to iterate towards perfection and an opportunity to build a lasting company."

Alex Bard, Managing Director at Redpoint Ventures said, "Since the onset of the pandemic we've seen one of the greatest shifts ever in how people live and work, but the physical world hasn't caught up yet. It's in these shifts that transformational companies are born."

Wander is currently taking waitlist reservations at wander.com . For $100, you can become a Founding Member, which includes a $100 credit toward your first stay, a limited-edition Wander hoodie and the ability to invite friends and family to skip the waitlist. Founding Members, if qualified, will also have the potential opportunity to participate in the company's next funding round, giving early believers real ownership.

"Those of us working remotely have tasted freedom from long commutes and being stuck in an office –– but the freedom to explore the world while staying connected to our work remains elusive," said Kyle Tibbitts, Wander's Chief Marketing Officer. "Wander is offering people an entirely new way to bring life and work together."

With this initial funding, Wander is well on its way to building the platform for people to more fully experience the world. The company plans to have thousands of homes in beautiful destinations globally, so stay tuned, one may launch near you very soon.

About Wander:

Wander is also partnering with companies interested in offering the experience as a benefit to remote employees.

