Flight Adventure Park Raises Thousands for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

STERLING, Va., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flight Adventure Park, a leading family entertainment venue where Guests can unleash their imaginations, explore their physicality, and connect with others through diverse activities and games, has raised over $5,000 for local charities this September in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Flight Adventure Park logo

Over the past month, Flight Adventure Park's 13 locations partnered with local charities dedicated to childhood cancer research and support.

"As a two-time cancer survivor, this cause is very close to my heart," said Steven Yeffa, CEO at Flight Adventure Park. "I'm honored that we have the opportunity to give back to so many local charities and support children across the country in their battle against cancer. We look forward to continuing to expand upon this initiative every year to help our parks' biggest fans - the kids."

To raise the funds, the indoor, aviation-themed adventure park sold special edition apparel, with 100% of the proceeds dedicated to local nonprofits, and encouraged guests to contribute donations upon entry.

The fundraiser reflects Flight's commitment to creating an environment where the young and the young at heart can empower their imaginations and explore their physical space.

Flight also hosted "Healthcare Heroes Night" on September 27th, a special night of free entry and complimentary jump socks for healthcare workers and their families, to cap off the park's month-long effort of giving back to each respective community in which they operate.

About Flight Adventure Park

Flight Adventure Parks is a leading family entertainment venue where Guests can unleash their imaginations, explore their physicality, and connect with others through diverse activities and games. Featuring trampolines, ninja warrior courses, dodgeball, climbing structures, virtual reality games and more, Flight Adventure Park is the most comprehensive entertainment venue that caters to all types of audiences. Flight Adventure Park strives to make every visit a once in a lifetime experience, combining adventure, fitness, fun, and interactive learning to nurture an environment where Guests can explore new heights. Flight Adventure Park has 8 locations across the United States, providing year-round entertainment for parties, events, and everyday play. The company also owns and operates 5 locations in Canada branded as iSaute. For more information, visit flightadventurepark.com.

