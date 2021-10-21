Indivior Presents Study at the 2021 National Commission on Correctional Healthcare Conference on Factors Impacting Medications for Opioid Use Disorder Treatment Approaches in Criminal Justice-Involved Populations

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indivior PLC (LON: INDV) announced today the presentation of data at the National Commission on Correctional Healthcare Conference (NCCHC) from a mixed methods study examining opioid use disorder (OUD) treatment barriers in the criminal justice system.1 The study entitled, Factors Impacting Medication for Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD) Treatment Decisions in Criminal Justice-involved Populations, demonstrated factors influencing treatment approaches including preferred treatment options, barriers to treatment, and patient concerns.1 The National Correctional Healthcare Conference takes place from October 30 to November 3, 2021.

The mixed methods study included a systematic review of peer-reviewed literature published between 2016-2021 and semi-structured interviews with eight addiction medicine specialists, primary care physicians, and clinical and administrative team members working in and with Tower Health, an integrated health system in Pennsylvania. Additionally, sample data from electronic health records (EHR) of 195 patients treated with MOUD was analyzed to predict patient-related outcomes such as number of emergency department (ED) visits and clinic no-shows compared with criminal justice involved individuals and non-criminal justice involved individuals. 1

"It is estimated that nearly 20 percent of individuals sentenced to state prison report regular use of opioids,"2 said Christian Heidbreder, Chief Scientific Officer, Indivior. "Stigma and lack of resources has resulted in unequal access to treatment for people who are incarcerated. We must continue to advocate for expanded access to medication for opioid use disorder treatment in correctional settings and focus our efforts on helping people access the treatments they need to achieve and maintain recovery."

The qualitative analysis included interviews with participants to gauge their opinions regarding MOUD treatment for criminal justice-involved populations. 1 The interviews revealed that all eight addiction medicine team members favored the use of the monthly injectable version of buprenorphine for most people with OUD. Study participants also indicated patients expressed anxiety about trying a new medication and having concerns of withdrawal as a component of treatment decisions, among other factors.1

The statistical analysis from sample electronic health records EHR data revealed that when patients were offered MOUD treatment, likelihood of ED visits or clinic no-shows were the same for criminal justice-involved patients and non-criminal justice-involved patients.1

Additionally, the data presented also showed that individuals with criminal justice-involvement face greater limitations in access to treatment than patients with no involvement in the criminal justice system.1

About the study methods

The mixed methods study included a systematic literature review, in-depth interviews with addiction medicine specialists working in and with Tower Health, an integrated health system in Pennsylvania, and analysis of a sample from the Tower Health Electronic Health Record. Logistic regression models were used to estimate associations of various factors with emergency department visits and clinic no-show rates among patients being treated with MOUD. The study explored factors influencing treatment approaches, including the use of the monthly injectable version of buprenorphine, for individuals with OUD, with a particular focus on patients with CJI.1

Study limitations included the involvement of one health system and a small number of patient health records. Additionally, criminal justice-involvement was identified through review of electronic health records (EHR) documentation which relies on providers asking about criminal justice-involvement and patient self-reports.

