Atento joins the Tent Partnership for Refugees, committing to explore hiring and training opportunities for Afghans in the U.S. - The Tent Partnership for Refugees has galvanized support for refugees from 190+ businesses around the world.

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO, "Atento" or the "Company"), one of the five largest providers worldwide and the leading company in customer relationship services and business process outsourcing (CRM / BPO) in Latin America, has today announced it has joined the Tent Partnership for Refugees (Tent), a global business network of 190+ major companies around the world committed to supporting refugees, including by hiring and training them.

As the United States prepares to ramp up its refugee admissions over the course of the next year - including welcoming tens of thousands of refugees fleeing Afghanistan - there is a need and an opportunity for businesses to help refugees integrate as they start their new lives in America. As part of this effort, Atento has joined the Tent Coalition for Afghan Refugees, committing to explore hiring and training opportunities for Afghans in the U.S.

Cathy Jooste, Atento's Chief Coomercial Officer said, "As part of our social commitment to create a sustainable and inclusive global economy capable of providing lasting benefits to all persons, we are pleased to announce this collaboration with Tent. The initiative links closely with Atento's sustained effort to foster diversity and social inclusion in the communities where we operate and we really hope to be able to make a difference to some of the Afghan refugees as they arrive in the United States."

Scarlet Cronin, Acting Executive Director at Tent, said: "Atento is stepping up for refugees at such a critical time, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the Tent Partnership. By hiring refugees, Atento will not only build a more diverse and inclusive workforce, it will also gain incredibly hard-working and loyal employees. We're so proud of the company's leadership on this effort."

For more information about the Tent Partnership for Refugees, and its member companies, visit www.tent.org/members.

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing ("CRM BPO") services in Latin America, and among the top five providers globally. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 14 countries where it employs approximately 139,800 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento's shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2019, Atento was named one of the World's 25 Best Multinational Workplaces and one of the Best Multinationals to Work for in Latin America by Great Place to Work®. Also, in 2021 Everest named Atento as a star performer Gartner named the company as a leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant. For more information visit www.atento.com

About the Tent Partnership for Refugees

With more and more refugees displaced for longer periods of time, businesses have a critical role to play in helping refugees integrate economically in their new host communities. The Tent Partnership for Refugees mobilizes the global business community to improve the lives and livelihoods of 30 million refugees who have been forcibly displaced from their home countries. Founded by Chobani's founder and CEO Hamdi Ulukaya in 2016, we are a network of over 190 major companies committed to including refugees. Tent believes that companies can most sustainably support refugees by leveraging their core business operations - by engaging refugees as potential employees, entrepreneurs and consumers. The full list of Tent members can be found here. Find out more at www.tent.org.

