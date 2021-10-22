DDB Chicago creates new Berries and Cream TikTok dance and music track

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Halloween, the team at DDB Chicago has created a new Little Lad Berries and Cream music track and dance, intended to incent fans everywhere to do the dance and convince Starburst to bring the flavor back. In addition, the DDB team inspired the idea behind the Little Lad Halloween costume.

Said Colin Selikow, Executive Creative Director, DDB Chicago: "It's a whole new dance. Berries and Cream is a colonial hit, and we thought: what if it was written in a different time period? We worked with a music house and the @thereallittlelad to reinvent the song and dance through a few iconic decades (1500's opera / 80's Synth-Pop / Today). The song is famous as is, but we wanted to lean into other TikTok trends and reinvent it through the decades with wardrobe changes. The hope is that fans get involved and post their own Berries and Cream through the decades videos using our new track. If enough people do it, Starburst will actually bring back the Berries and Cream flavor."

Said Varsha Kaura, DDB's Global MARS Client lead: "This is an unexpected example of capturing and amplifying the trends while being timely with the Halloween season. We are delighted that our Starburst work has captured the imagination of the people. We hope to continue creating content that becomes mainstream and keeps Starburst firmly in the hearts of all."

DDB Chicago worked directly with the Little Lad on the costumes, the dance, and the new music track and quickly moved to get the content reviewed and approved by Starburst clients. "This is a testament to the power of an amazingly strange and funny idea, that it remains relevant after all these years and for an entirely new and modern audience," said Selikow.

The content was released today on the @thereallittlelad's TikTok account.

