Western Midstream Releases 2020 - 2021 Sustainability Report

HOUSTON, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) ("WES" or the "Partnership") announced the release of its second-annual Sustainability Report focused on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues.

The report details the Partnership's commitment to the three pillars of its ESG approach – supporting sustainable environments, focusing on people, and operating responsibly.

"From surpassing third-party emissions reduction targets for methane to our second consecutive safety award, we are proud of our efforts to advance energy by enhancing sustainability in every level of our organization," said President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Ure. "We believe that midstream service providers will play a vital role in the energy transition, and we are committed to addressing climate-related issues and enhancing governance around our ESG performance. As our Sustainability Report highlights, we have focused our efforts on ensuring the reliability and performance of our assets, protecting the environment, enhancing our safety culture, and creating a diverse and inclusive workforce. We believe the actions we have taken are essential in transitioning to a cleaner-energy future and in measuring our success as a best-in-class midstream provider."

The Partnership's ESG highlights featured in the report include:

The collaboration with third parties like ONE Future, the Energy Infrastructure Council, and the GPA Midstream Association to advance emissions reductions through enhanced reporting and transparency.

Additional electrification of our compression assets that resulted in reductions in both Scope One and nitrogen oxide emissions.

New senior leadership positions focused on commercializing sustainability-oriented opportunities, improving ESG communications and reporting, and implementing our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives, and

The launching of employee-led programs designed to incentivize volunteerism and increase social investment within our communities.

To download and read the full report, please click on the Sustainability section of our website at www.westernmidstream.com.

ABOUT WESTERN MIDSTREAM

Western Midstream Partners, LP ("WES") is a Delaware master limited partnership formed to acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, Texas, and New Mexico, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, NGLs, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. In addition, in its capacity as a processor of natural gas, WES also buys and sells natural gas, NGLs, and condensate on behalf of itself and as an agent for its customers under certain of its contracts.

For more information about Western Midstream Partners, LP, please visit www.westernmidstream.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. WES and its general partner believe that their expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. No assurance, however, can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results or other expectations expressed in this news release. These factors include the requirements of future laws or regulations pertaining to ESG matters; the ability to identify financially viable business opportunities that are compatible with our ESG goals; the evolving nature of the standards and metrics used to evaluate ESG targets, goals and commitments; our ability to strengthen WES's ESG performance and reporting; and the other factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of WES's most-recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other public filings and press releases. WES undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

