Atlis Motor Vehicles Forms Strategic Collaboration With EAVX To Develop Electric Commercial Work Trucks

MESA, Ariz., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlis Motor Vehicles (ATLIS), a startup mobility technology company, announced today the signing of a Strategic Collaboration Agreement with the JB Poindexter & Co business unit EAVX to develop electric commercial work truck products that integrate EAVX bodies and accessories with the ATLIS XP platform.

ATLIS is developing a fully electric vehicle platform, proprietary battery cells and packs, and the necessary charging infrastructure to recharge a 500-mile range battery in less than 15 minutes. The XT pickup and XP platform production will begin in 2022.

EAVX partners with the most advanced electric and alternative power chassis producers to design, manufacture, distribute, and service the world's largest commercial fleets and markets.

"We see electric commercial work trucks as a huge opportunity," said Mark Hanchett, CEO of Atlis Motor Vehicles. "Less than 1% of light duty commercial vehicles are electric, but that number is predicted to grow to at least 30% by 2030 due to battery cost reduction, government incentives and mandates for zero-emission trucks and industry partnerships, such as this one between ATLIS and EAVX."

The proposed objectives of the collaboration include:

Develop the next generation of service and utility vehicle platforms for the North American market. Develop the next generation of commercial work truck accessories for the ATLIS XP platform. Develop the next generation of commercial dry freight, refrigerated, platform, and dump vehicle platforms for the North American market.

"We have a proven history of creating excellent work truck and commercial vehicle bodies and accessories, and we are now expanding our capabilities to provide alternative energy vehicles through this partnership with ATLIS," said John B Poindexter, CEO and Chairman, JB Poindexter & Co.

"As our commercial fleet customers develop plans to convert their fleets to EVs, having a partner like ATLIS is beneficial due to their innovative battery technology, vehicle range and rapid charge time", said EAVX Chief Operating Officer and General Manager, Mark Hope. "Working with ATLIS will enable us to offer electric work trucks and accessories that will have industry-leading features and will help expedite the adoption of EV's in the commercial vehicle market."

About ATLIS Motor Vehicles

ATLIS is a mobility technology company developing products that will power work. The ATLIS innovators are building an electric vehicle technology platform for heavy and light duty work trucks used in the agriculture, service, utility, and construction industries. To meet the towing and payload capabilities of legacy diesel-powered vehicles, ATLIS is developing proprietary battery technology and a modular system architecture capable of scaling to meet the specific needs of the all-electric vehicle. For more information, visit www.atlismotorvehicles.com.

ABOUT EAVX

EAVX, the newest business unit and subsidiary of JB Poindexter & Co, collaborates with the most advanced electric and alternative power chassis producers, allowing chassis partners to focus on their revolutionary and proprietary technologies. EAVX and the individual business units of JBPCO are the integration bodybuilders of choice for chassis producers serving present and future EV and alternative fuel markets and advanced vehicle technology markets. Visit jbpoindexter.com/eavx for more information.

ABOUT JB POINDEXTER & CO

JB Poindexter & Co is a portfolio of businesses that provide best-in-class commercial automotive and manufacturing goods and services. The company applies innovative operational and financial disciplines to truck and van bodies, pickup truck covers and accessories, industrial vehicle storage and shelving, funeral coaches, limousines, specialty industrial parts and expandable foam packaging. The portfolio of industry-leading business units includes Morgan Truck Body, Morgan Olson, Reading, Truck Accessories Group, EFP Corporation, FederalEagle, MIC Group, Masterack and EAVX. For more information, visit JBPoindexter.com or LinkedIn.

View original content:

SOURCE Atlis Motor Vehicles (ATLIS)