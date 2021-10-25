Mohr Partners Hires Audrey Conley as Director of Human Resources and Corporate Initiatives

DALLAS, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Partners, Inc. the world's largest wholly-owned commercial real estate advisory firm exclusively focused on representing tenants, has hired Audrey Conley as Director of Human Resources and Corporate Initiatives to lead the human resources department for the company headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Audrey Conley, Director of Human Resources & Corporate Initiatives

Mohr Partners' Chairman & CEO commented, "We are excited to have Audrey join us during this exciting, rapid growth phase in our company's history so she can help us recruit, on board, train and nurture leading talent in the commercial real estate industry."

Audrey Conley stated, "I am looking forward to working closely with the Mohr Partners executive team to expand our ever-increasing talent pool at both the corporate headquarters and market offices throughout the United States."

Prior to joining Mohr Partners, Audrey worked as an HR consultant focusing on implementations, organizational and business development, employee relations, and compliance. Before moving to Texas, Audrey worked at ski resorts in Colorado including Aspen Skiing Company and Copper Mountain Resort. She has over ten years of HR experience in the hospitality industry, assisting organizations improve the overall employee and guest experience.

Audrey's career began in journalism as a TV news producer for WCTI TV 12 in North Carolina and KOCO channel 5 in Oklahoma City, OK. Her role consisted of writing and editing scripts, managing reporters, photographers, and producing the newscast.

About Mohr Partners, Inc. :

Mohr Partners, Inc. is a global corporate real estate advisor, providing corporate tenants with an integrated set of portfolio services including strategic planning, business intelligence, lease administration/accounting & FASB ASC 842 compliance, research and site selection, labor analytics, project and construction management, comprehensive demographics analysis, economic incentives negotiations and transaction management. Since 1986, Mohr has been managing real estate portfolios for corporations, and each year completes transactions for its clients in all 50 U.S. states, all provinces of Canada and locations around the world. Mohr seamlessly provides corporate real estate services globally through its strategic alliance partners in Canada, Mexico/Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information on Mohr, please visit www.mohrpartners.com.

