Mostlygreen.life® Launches with a Huge Giveaway!

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mostlygreen.life ® is a community of people trying to do all the things – being better environmental stewards, achieving greater health and wellness, trying to have good relationships, and having fun along the way! Started by sustainability veterans Mason Arnold and Jessica Kezar, Mostlygreen® will feature a website, YouTube channel, and a Podcast producing content centered on sustainability, conservation, and health & wellness.

Mostlygreen.life® is launching with a massive giveaway. With over $15,000 in prizes and everyone getting something, this giveaway is sure to be a viral sensation. The Grand Prize is an all-expense-paid eco-vacation for 2 with Oceanic Society - Belize: Snorkeling & Coral Reef Ecology - worth up to $12,000. First Prize is the Clean Eating Bundle which includes a year's worth of delicious clean label and Organic foods, a 4-piece non-toxic cookware set, and a year of health monitoring. Second Prize is the Home Sustainability Bundle and includes a selection of sustainability-oriented home goods and products to upgrade your digs! Everyone who enters will receive something, so everyone wins in the end.

There are many ways to enter and the more someone enters the better their chances of winning. Extra entries are granted for things like subscribing to A Mostly Green Life® podcast and referring friends. The giveaway will run from October 26th, 2021, through December 5th, 2021 with the winners announced in time for the holiday season. You can learn more about the giveaway and enter at www.mostlygreen.life/home .

A Mostly Green Life ® podcast, produced by Mostlygreen.life®, will be a show helping people navigate the crazy world of just trying to do right by the planet. A Mostly Green Life® will feature episodes about how to take small steps towards better environmental awareness, interviews with sustainability pioneers, and investigations into current sustainability issues and topics through a balanced and science-backed lens. Subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts or find it on Apple , Spotify , Google , and Stitcher .

About Mason Arnold

Mason Arnold is a serial entrepreneur with sustainability and social responsibility always at the core. After founding, growing, and selling EarthAction Landscaping, an environmentally-responsible lawn care company, Arnold moved into organics and food and founded Greenling.com, the first and largest Local/Organic grocery delivery service in Texas serving all major metros, which sold in 2015. His next venture was Cece's® Veggie Co., founded in 2015 disrupting the produce department by pioneering the first pre-packaged, USDA certified Organic spiralized vegetables found nationwide in grocery retailers. In 2019 Cece's landed the #3 spot on the Inc 5,000 list of fastest growing private companies in the US. Mason is now focused on Mostlygreen® and the Parsley app, a home chef delivery network.

A longtime Organic activist, he drafted legislation and created the Organic Advisory Board for the Texas Department of Agriculture and formed the Organic Association of Texas, a legislative action and lobbying group. He helped form Slow Money Austin as well as Naturally Austin. He is an avid mentor and has served on numerous non-profit boards, including the Sustainable Food Center. Arnold was crowned 'Eco Leader of the Year' by the Austin Business Journal in 2010, and has been recognized with over 30 awards for individual and business achievement.

For more information about Mostlygreen.life and the giveaway, visit www.Mostlygreen.life®. Mostlygreen.life® is on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

View original content:

SOURCE Mostlygreen.life