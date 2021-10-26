REGENXBIO Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Operational Highlights

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Announced eye care collaboration with AbbVie to develop and commercialize RGX-314

Presented positive initial data from RGX-314 Phase II trials for the treatment of wet AMD and diabetic retinopathy using in-office suprachoroidal delivery

On track to file IND for RGX-202 for the treatment of Duchenne by end of 2021

Cohort 3 of the ongoing Phase I/II trial of RGX-121 for the treatment of patients up to 5 years old diagnosed with MPS II has been expanded to enroll up to 6 additional patients

$533.5 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of September 30, 2021

Conference call Tuesday, November 2 nd at 4:30 p.m. ET

REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, and recent operational highlights.

"We are encouraged by the clinical profile emerging from ongoing clinical trials evaluating the suprachoroidal delivery of RGX-314 for the treatment of wet AMD and diabetic retinopathy. Preliminary data highlight the potential of one-time, in-office delivery of RGX-314 which could provide sustainable, long-term anti-VEGF protein production in the eye for patients," said Kenneth T. Mills, President and Chief Executive Officer of REGENXBIO. "Moreover, our recently announced eye care collaboration with AbbVie, combining our AAV gene therapy expertise with AbbVie's global developmental and commercial infrastructure within eye care, will further support the broad potential of our RGX-314 program utilizing both subretinal and suprachoroidal delivery. We continue to expect this transaction to close by the end of this year."

Mr. Mills added: "For the remainder of 2021, we are focused on continuing to enroll patients in the ATMOSPHERE™ trial and initiating our second pivotal trial for RGX-314 using subretinal delivery, sharing additional interim data from our AAVIATE® trial and filing an IND for RGX-202 for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. This year has been transformative for REGENXBIO, and I am grateful to our dedicated employees for their commitment to our mission to develop therapeutics for diseases that have significant unmet needs."

Eye Care Collaboration with AbbVie

In September 2021 , REGENXBIO announced a strategic partnership with AbbVie to develop and commercialize RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), diabetic retinopathy (DR) and other chronic retinal diseases.

Under the collaboration, REGENXBIO will be responsible for completion of the ongoing trials of RGX-314. AbbVie and REGENXBIO will collaborate and share costs on additional trials of RGX-314, including the planned second pivotal trial evaluating subretinal delivery for the treatment of wet AMD and future trials. AbbVie will lead the clinical development and commercialization of RGX-314 globally. REGENXBIO shall participate in U.S. commercialization efforts as provided under a mutually agreed upon commercialization plan.

Under the terms of the agreement, AbbVie will pay REGENXBIO a $370 million upfront payment, with the potential for REGENXBIO to receive up to $1.38 billion in additional development, regulatory and commercial milestones. REGENXBIO and AbbVie will share equally in profits from net sales of RGX-314 in the U.S. AbbVie will pay REGENXBIO tiered royalties on net sales of RGX-314 outside the U.S. In addition, REGENXBIO will lead the manufacturing of RGX-314 for clinical development and U.S. commercial supply, and AbbVie will lead manufacturing of RGX-314 for commercial supply outside the U.S.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including applicable regulatory approvals.

Recent Operational Highlights

Gene Therapy Using NAV Vectors for AAV-Mediated Antibody Delivery

Pivotal Program for RGX-314 for the Treatment of Wet AMD

Suprachoroidal Delivery of RGX-314 for the Treatment of Wet AMD As of September 13, 2021 , RGX-314 was reported to be well tolerated across 50 patients dosed in Cohorts 1 through 3. At six months following one-time administration of RGX-314, stable visual acuity and retinal thickness, as well as a meaningful reduction in anti-VEGF treatment burden, was observed in patients from Cohort 1 (dose level: 2.5x10 11 genomic copies per eye (GC/eye)). Among patients in Cohort 1, common treatment emergent adverse events (TEAE) in the study eye were generally mild, and none were severe. Mild intraocular inflammation was observed in four out of 15 patients based on slit-lamp examination, and all cases were resolved within days to weeks on topical corticosteroids.



Suprachoroidal Delivery of RGX-314 for the Treatment of DR As of September 29, 2021 , RGX-314 was reported to be well tolerated with no drug-related serious adverse events in the 15 patients dosed with RGX-314 in Cohort 1 (dose level: 2.5x10 11 GC/ eye). No intraocular inflammation was observed on slit-lamp examination. Three months following one-time administration of RGX-314, five patients (33%) demonstrated a two-step or greater improvement from baseline on the Early Treatment Diabetic Retinopathy Study-Diabetic Retinopathy Severity Scale (ETDRS-DRSS), including one patient who had a four-step improvement. None of the five patients in the observation control portion of the study demonstrated a two-step or greater improvement from baseline on the ETDRS-DRSS.



REGENXBIO continues to conduct research and preclinical studies to advance a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Hereditary Angioedema (HAE).

REGENXBIO and Neurimmune AG are collaborating on research studies to develop novel gene therapies for neurodegenerative diseases targeting both alpha synuclein and tau.

Gene Therapy Using NAV Vectors for Rare Genetic Diseases

RGX-202 for the Treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne)

RGX-121 for the Treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II (MPS II) Additional data from this trial is expected to be reported in the first half of 2022.



RGX-111 for the Treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I (MPS I)

Programs for the Treatment of Late-infantile Neuronal Ceroid Lipofuscinosis Type 2 (CLN2) Disease

Operational Updates

Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) Manufacturing Facility

To further REGENXBIO's mission to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy, the Company has supported the founding of two important consortia.

NAV Technology Licensee Program Highlights

As of September 30, 2021, REGENXBIO's NAV® Technology Platform was being applied in one marketed product, and multiple clinical stage programs, with over 20 partnered programs in total. REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Licensees are advancing product candidates in a broad range of therapeutic areas and disease indications.

Recent updates from NAV Technology Licensees include:

In August 2021 , Novartis announced plans to initiate STEER, a global pivotal Phase 3 registration-enabling study of OAV-101 administered intrathecally in treatment-naïve patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 2 aged between 2 and 18 years old. OAV-101 is being developed as a one-time gene therapy utilizing REGENXBIO's AAV9 vector.

In October 2021 , Ultragenyx announced that it has successfully screened and enrolled multiple patients with Wilson disease into the baseline monitoring period prior to dosing in its pivotal, seamless Phase 1/2/3 study of UX701 for the treatment of Wilson disease. UX701 is being developed as a one-time therapy utilizing REGENXBIO's AAV9 vector.

Marketed NAV Technology Products

REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Platform is being applied in one marketed product, Zolgensma®. On October 26, 2021, Novartis AG reported third quarter 2021 global Zolgensma sales revenue of $375 million.

Financial Results

Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $533.5 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to $522.5 million as of December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to $216.1 million of aggregate net proceeds received from the Company's follow-on public offering of common stock completed in January 2021, and was partially offset by net cash used in operating activities of $107.4 million, cash used to purchase property and equipment of $69.6 million, and Zolgensma royalties paid to Healthcare Royalty Management, LLC of $33.3 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Revenues: Revenues were $30.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $98.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to an $80.0 million milestone fee recognized as revenue in the third quarter of 2020 upon the achievement of $1.0 billion of cumulative net sales of Zolgensma, and was partially offset by an increase in Zolgensma royalty revenues, which increased by $11.5 million, from $18.8 million for the third quarter of 2020 to $30.3 million for the third quarter of 2021. As reported by Novartis, sales of Zolgensma for the third quarter of 2021 increased by 29% as compared to the third quarter of 2020, driven by geographic expansion of product access.

Research and Development Expenses: Research and development expenses were $47.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $44.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to personnel costs as a result of increased headcount, as well as laboratory and facilities costs.

General and Administrative Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $21.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $15.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to personnel costs as a result of increased headcount and professional fees for advisory and other services

Net Loss: Net loss was $58.4 million, or $1.37 basic and diluted net loss per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to net income of $8.8 million, or $0.24 basic and $0.23 diluted net income per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Financial Guidance

Based on its current operating plan, REGENXBIO expects its balance in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $533.5 million as of September 30, 2021 to fund its operations, including the completion of its internal manufacturing capabilities and clinical advancement of its product candidates, into the second half of 2023, excluding the effect of any potential payments that may be received under REGENXBIO's collaboration with AbbVie, which is expected to close by the end of 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including applicable regulatory approvals.

Conference Call

In connection with this announcement, REGENXBIO will host a conference call and webcast today at 4:30 p.m. ET. To access the live call by phone, dial (855) 422-8964 (domestic) or (210) 229-8819 (international) and enter the passcode 7878814. To access a live or recorded webcast of the call, please visit the "Investors" section of the REGENXBIO website at www.regenxbio.com. The recorded webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the call.

About REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV® Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates in multiple therapeutic areas.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements express a belief, expectation or intention and are generally accompanied by words that convey projected future events or outcomes such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "assume," "design," "intend," "expect," "could," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," "should," "would" or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. The forward-looking statements include statements relating to, among other things, REGENXBIO's proposed collaboration with AbbVie and REGENXBIO's future operations and clinical trials. REGENXBIO has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions and analyses made by REGENXBIO in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors REGENXBIO believes are appropriate under the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will conform with REGENXBIO's expectations and predictions is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the anticipated completion of REGENXBIO's proposed transaction with AbbVie, the outcome of REGENXBIO's proposed collaboration with AbbVie, the timing of enrollment, commencement and completion and the success of clinical trials conducted by REGENXBIO, its licensees and its partners, the timing of commencement and completion and the success of preclinical studies conducted by REGENXBIO and its development partners, the timely development and launch of new products, the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of product candidates, the ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for product candidates and technology, trends and challenges in the business and markets in which REGENXBIO operates, the size and growth of potential markets for product candidates and the ability to serve those markets, the rate and degree of acceptance of product candidates, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health crises on REGENXBIO's business, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of REGENXBIO. Refer to the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of REGENXBIO's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and comparable "risk factors" sections of REGENXBIO's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings, which have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. The actual results or developments anticipated may not be realized or, even if substantially realized, they may not have the expected consequences to or effects on REGENXBIO or its businesses or operations. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to rely too heavily on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, REGENXBIO does not undertake any obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Zolgensma® is a registered trademark of Novartis Gene Therapies. All other trademarks referenced herein are registered trademarks of REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands)





September 30, 2021



December 31, 2020

Assets















Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 228,387



$ 338,426

Marketable securities



111,473





137,314

Accounts receivable, net



46,017





42,999

Prepaid expenses



18,401





10,505

Other current assets



5,886





1,953

Total current assets



410,164





531,197

Marketable securities



193,640





46,809

Accounts receivable, net



2,730





3,267

Property and equipment, net



122,231





56,467

Operating lease right-of-use assets



61,742





63,815

Restricted cash



1,330





1,330

Other assets



8,558





5,279

Total assets

$ 800,395



$ 708,164

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Current liabilities















Accounts payable

$ 19,845



$ 10,622

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



49,694





49,082

Deferred revenue



395





449

Operating lease liabilities



1,329





2,500

Liability related to sale of future royalties



35,508





18,794

Total current liabilities



106,771





81,447

Deferred revenue



3,531





3,783

Operating lease liabilities



83,880





70,153

Liability related to sale of future royalties



144,315





174,504

Other liabilities



484





524

Total liabilities



338,981





330,411

Stockholders' equity















Preferred stock; no shares issued and outstanding

at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020



—





—

Common stock; 42,752 and 37,476 shares issued

and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and

December 31, 2020, respectively



4





4

Additional paid-in capital



917,950





667,181

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,285)





(360)

Accumulated deficit



(455,255)





(289,072)

Total stockholders' equity



461,414





377,753

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 800,395



$ 708,164



REGENXBIO INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months



Nine Months



Ended September 30,



Ended September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020 Revenues





























License and royalty revenue

$ 30,773



$ 98,912



$ 71,692



$ 133,122 Total revenues



30,773





98,912





71,692





133,122 Operating Expenses





























Cost of revenues



14,105





17,364





28,775





25,457 Research and development



47,855





43,968





133,459





119,114 General and administrative



21,030





15,859





57,293





46,246 Provision for credit losses and other



5,131





7,770





5,781





7,887 Total operating expenses



88,121





84,961





225,308





198,704 Income (loss) from operations



(57,348)





13,951





(153,616)





(65,582) Other Income (Expense)





























Interest income from licensing



117





1,444





700





4,141 Investment income (loss)



5,535





(6,607)





6,514





(4,071) Interest expense



(6,709)





—





(19,777)





— Total other income (expense)



(1,057)





(5,163)





(12,563)





70 Income (loss) before income taxes



(58,405)





8,788





(166,179)





(65,512) Income Tax Benefit (Expense)



—





3





(4)





503 Net income (loss)

$ (58,405)



$ 8,791



$ (166,183)



$ (65,009) Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)





























Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities, net



(30)





(487)





(925)





58 Total other comprehensive income (loss)



(30)





(487)





(925)





58 Comprehensive income (loss)

$ (58,435)



$ 8,304



$ (167,108)



$ (64,951)































Net income (loss) per share:





























Basic

$ (1.37)



$ 0.24



$ (3.93)



$ (1.75) Diluted

$ (1.37)



$ 0.23



$ (3.93)



$ (1.75) Weighted-average common shares outstanding:





























Basic



42,629





37,342





42,324





37,234 Diluted



42,629





38,877





42,324





37,234

Contacts:

Tricia Truehart

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

347-926-7709

ttruehart@regenxbio.com

Investors:

Brendan Burns, 212-600-1902

brendan@argotpartners.com

Media:

David Rosen, 212-600-1902

david.rosen@argotpartners.com

(PRNewsfoto/REGENXBIO Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE REGENXBIO Inc.