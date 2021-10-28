Azzur Group Earns First Great Place to Work Certification™

HATBORO, Pa., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Azzur Group is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Azzur Group. This year, 84% of employees said it's a great place to work – 25 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Azzur Group is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

"Azzur Group is dedicated to employee satisfaction and collectively embodying our four core values, and we are thrilled to announce our Great Place to Work certification," said Michael Khavinson , Chief Executive Officer of Azzur. "We are incredibly grateful for Azzurians across the country who continue to strive for excellence both in their commitment to clients, as well as one another."

Azzur Group holds steadfast to its four core values: Put Others First, Have Courage to Take Action, Take Personal Responsibility, and Have Fun. Rooted in these values, Azzurians take pride in their dedication to their clients, their communities, and one another. Regularly, Azzur Group employees from throughout the country are encouraged to gather either in person or virtually to celebrate each other's successes. And, with flexible PTO, members of the team can spend time volunteering in their communities. There are several ways that Azzur team members portray dedication to the community, including a multi-year campaign with ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), as well as volunteering at local food banks, running drives for homeless shelters, and cleaning up community parks and residential areas.

According to Great Place to Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly.

About Azzur Group

From Discovery to Delivery™, Azzur Group provides the life science community full life-cycle solutions for all their GxP needs. From Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ facilities, to our labs, training centers and consulting offices across the nation, Azzur Group helps organizations start, scale, and sustain their growing enterprises. With nearly four decades of service to the life science community, we have become a trusted partner to the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare companies, as well as their supply chain. Follow us on LinkedIn . For more information, visit Azzur.com .

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

