"GO DAY" Shopping Festival Held by Tomato Interactive Has Begun The GO DAY shopping festival gets exciting offers with stylish specialties and sensational celebrations

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The first Golden October - 'GO DAY' shopping festival held by Tomato Interactive has begun, covering 24 days from October 11th to November 3rd. Currently, consumers can browse the official website of 'GO DAY', participate in fantastic activities and select their favorite products. Consumers can go to www.shopgoday.com to check out the discounts among the selected products and participate in the livestream event on this coming Sunday.

‘GO DAY’ Livestream Event

Special Highlights Throughout 'GO DAY'

The exciting 'GO DAY' livestream event: The event will start at 9:00 am on Sunday, October 31st (PDT). Customers can shop alongside the hosts, Minh Hoa Piron, Jimmy Mukhtorov and Patrick Wenzek, as they introduce customers to the stories of 15 of their favorite brands and their products. Professional basketball player Jeremy Lin will also officially launch his new signature JLIN 2 shoes during the livestream.

Throughout the 'GO DAY' livesteam, the hosts will spotlight exciting deals curated from top brands. Viewers will have the opportunity to hear directly from the hosts and businesses, learn more about the brands and products, and shop the GO DAY deals. They will be inspired and entertained by the in-depth exploration and real-time interaction.

Save on select ECOVACS ROBOTICS vacuums from DEEBOT N8 PRO+ to DEEBOT N7. Compared with the original price of $799.99, the price of DEEBOT N8 PRO+ will be $699.99 from October 15th to October 24th. Customers can get an additional $210 off from October 25th to November 3rd. For DEEBOT N7, customers will get an exclusive price of $349.99 from October 15th to October 24th, which is $150 lower than its original price. An additional discount will be offered from October 25th to November 3rd, by which time the price will only be $299.99. DEEBOT OZMO T8 AIVI, the winner of the internationally respected iF Design Award for 2020, is another excellent choice. Besides that, the DEEBOT N8+ and DEEBOT U2 Pro will be $150 off, respectively.

SmallRig designs and builds complete accessory solutions for content creations with cameras, gimbals, and mobile phones. They will offer the GO DAY special offer coupon flash deal is designed for consumers with a $20 off coupon, the price of Professional Phone Video Rig Kit for Vlogging & Live Streaming from SmallRig will be $16.9 lower than usual. SmallRig Portable beauty-enhancing LED lamp L10, and SmallRig Pix M160 RGBWW LED Light reduced the price by 10%. More star products are also available with multiple offers.

Besides those exhilarating discounts, 'GO DAY' livesteam also provides incredible giveaways of a limited quantity to consumers.

Prior to the event, 'GO DAY' invited Unbox Therapy, a global technology influencer with 18.1 million YouTube followers, and David Henrie, a famous Hollywood actor of TV and movie fame, to experience the products firsthand. During the event, they will share their thoughts on the products.

Throughout the shopping festival, brands offer exclusive discounts on all the products. For Dreame, ECOVACS, NAP, SmallRig, comfee, XTEP, and Xiaomi, av24-hour cyclic flash sale will be available from October 11th to November 3rd.

Dreametech H11 Max Wet and Dry Vacuum will be $75 off on 'GO DAY' shopping festival. Customers can enjoy NAP's 20% discount rates during the whole festival - the Fit-Midi Cashmere Joggers and Plush Cashmere Rib-Knit Cardigan are worth pursuing with their soft fabric and trendy design. NAP also offers knitted wear and simple but chic pajamas to satisfy customers' diversifying needs. The 2021 JLIN2 Professional Basketball Shoes, co-designed by Jeremy Lin with professional sportswear brand XTEP, is applied the XTEP dedicated new technology, X-TEPBOOM system and carbon fiber material with reasonable price is the definitely ideal one to buy. What's more, the exclusive prices for XTEP running shoes and lifestyle slides will be provided at the GO DAY shopping festival.

Follow the GO DAY Facebook page for updates on which products are currently discounted during the 'GO DAY' shopping festival.

Don't forget to join the 'GO DAY' livestream @godayofficial at 9:00 am on Sunday, October 31st (PDT) to take advantage of these incredible shopping specials.

About Tomato Interactive

Tomato Interactive Ltd. was founded in Hong Kong to provide global influencer marketing, global media buy, online advertising, and global integrated marketing in over 180 countries and regions. Tomato Interactive helps connect brands and consumers globally and locally. It developed a unique influencer marketing model and strategy to help brands deliver their brand values in overseas markets. The service ranges from initiation of the creative idea, strategic consulting, influencer selection and communication, content quality assurance, and data & marketing analysis.

