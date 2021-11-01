Avion Solutions Awards $15,000 In Grants To Local Non-Profits

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avion Solutions' newly-launched employee-led giving fund, Avion Takes Action has awarded $15,000 in grant funding to support programs focused on improving the lives of children and caring for disabled adults in the Greater Huntsville community. Grant recipients for this inaugural grant cycle include National Children's Advocacy Center, Kids to Love Foundation, and 305 8th Street.

"Serving our communities is a central part of Avion's corporate culture and one of our core values. I'm delighted to see our employee owners commit to enriching our communities and caring for people in need," said Chad Donald, President and CEO of Avion Solutions.

Funded entirely by employee contributions, Avion Takes Action supports non-profit organizations in the local communities of Avion's employee owners. The fund accepts grant applications on a rolling basis throughout the year and awards funding each quarter. Details about Avion Takes Action and a link to the grant application may be found at www.avionsolutions.com/community.

Avion Solutions, Inc. is a 100% employee-owned innovative engineering and logistics solutions provider for complex military-grade projects. Headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama with locations across the U.S., Avion Solutions has provided solutions to Department of Defense customers and commercial clients since 1992. Our broad range of technical expertise includes engineering, logistics and technical services, data analysis, software development, small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and drone services, and development of a full spectrum of training solutions ranging from on-site classroom training to interactive multimedia instruction (IMI) programs. Avion Solutions is a multiple time Best Places to Work® award winner. To learn more, visit www.avionsolutions.com.

Avion Takes Action is an employee-led charitable giving fund that supports non-profit organizations in the local communities of our employee owners of Avion Solutions, Inc.

