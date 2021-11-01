Ceragon Networks Reports 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results

Q3 2021 Financial Highlights:
- Revenues of $76.1 million
- Operating income of $2.9 million on a GAAP basis, or $4.0 million on a non-GAAP basis
- EPS of $0.00 per diluted share on a GAAP basis, or $0.02 per diluted share on a non-GAAP basis
Q3 2021 Business Highlights:
- Strong bookings in North America, India and Europe; book-to-bill above 1
- Eighteen 5G design wins to date, across all geographies
- North America:
o Strong quarter, especially in regards to Tier 1 activity
o 5G-related bookings accounted for over 50% of all North American bookings year-to-date
- Europe: 5G-related bookings accounted for over 35% of all European bookings year-to-date
- India: Continued healthy demand for network upgrades and expansion
LITTLE FALLS, N.J., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT), the global innovator and leading solutions provider of 5G wireless transport, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Doron Arazi, CEO, commented: "I'm pleased to report a successful third quarter. We experienced significant growth in our revenues and returned to profitability. Across different regions, we enjoyed sustained robust bookings, the addition of new customers, and the increase in our backlog, giving us confidence for the remainder of the year. We achieved new 5G design wins. Against the backdrop of the ongoing challenges in component and shipping industries, we are doing the utmost to support our customers in meeting their goals, even on account of increased costs for us.
At Ceragon, we operate with a vision to create equal digital opportunities for all people around the world. We do this by bringing communication capabilities everywhere. We are pleased to see operators and network providers on accelerated schedules, and more governments working to bring better communication infrastructure to rural areas. They all want the highest quality solution and they all want it fast. We are proud that we are able to meet most of their demands."
Primary Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results:
Revenues were $76.1 million, up 7.8% from $70.6 million in Q3 2020 and up 10.9% from $68.6 million in Q2 2021. The increase from Q3 2020 is mainly attributed to stronger sales in India.
Gross profit was $23.5 million, giving us a gross margin of 30.9%, compared with a gross margin of 33.4% in Q3 2020 and 31.9% in Q2 2021.
Operating income was $2.9 million compared with $3.4 million for Q3 2020 and $0.5 million for Q2 2021.
Net income (loss) was $0.3 million, or $0.00 per diluted share compared with $1.6 million, or $0.02 per diluted share for Q3 2020 and a net loss of $(1.7) million, or (0.02) per diluted share for Q2 2021.
Non-GAAP results were as follows: gross margin 31%, operating income $4.0 million, and net income $1.4 million, or $0.02 per diluted share.
Cash and cash equivalents were $27.2 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $28.7 million at June 30, 2021.
For a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the attached tables.
Revenue breakout by geography:
Q3 2021
India
35%
North America
14%
Europe
15%
Latin America
21%
APAC
9%
Africa
6%
Outlook
We continue to be confident about our revenue growth in 2021 and still expect it to be on the higher end of our annual revenue guidance, which is between $275-$295 million. That said, the global component and shipping challenges still create fluctuations in our quarterly revenues, and influence our gross margin. Despite these challenges, we expect our net income for the second half of 2021, on a non-GAAP basis, to be around break-even.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
September 30,
Nine months ended
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues
$ 76,115
$ 70,581
$ 213,006
$ 188,879
Cost of revenues
52,600
47,003
147,460
134,789
Gross profit
23,515
23,578
65,546
54,090
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
6,713
7,329
21,678
21,389
Sales and Marketing
8,550
7,986
24,483
24,459
General and administrative
5,316
4,909
15,606
14,350
Total operating expenses
$ 20,579
$ 20,224
$ 61,767
$ 60,198
Operating income (loss)
2,936
3,354
3,779
(6,108)
Financial expenses and others, net
2,375
1,395
5,228
3,167
Income (loss) before taxes
561
1,959
(1,449)
(9,275)
Taxes on income
295
277
1,167
1,057
Equity loss in affiliates
-
98
-
441
Net income (loss)
$ 266
$ 1,584
$ (2,616)
$ (10,773)
Basic net income (loss) per share
$ 0.00
$ 0.02
$ (0.03)
$ (0.13)
Diluted net income (loss) per share
$ 0.00
$ 0.02
$ (0.03)
$ (0.13)
Weighted average number of shares
used in computing basic net income
(loss) per share
83,717,482
81,277,995
83,245,798
81,019,808
Weighted average number of shares
used in computing diluted net income
(loss) per share
84,636,726
82,000,357
83,245,798
81,019,808
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
ASSETS
Unaudited
Audited
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 27,235
$ 27,101
Trade receivables, net
109,863
107,388
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
18,175
14,755
Inventories
53,203
50,627
Total current assets
208,476
199,871
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
Deferred tax assets
8,543
8,279
Severance pay and pension fund
5,759
6,059
Property and equipment, net
28,885
31,748
Operating lease right-of-use assets
21,830
6,780
Intangible assets, net
5,834
6,117
Other non-current assets
16,089
13,565
Total non-current assets
86,940
72,548
Total assets
$ 295,416
$ 272,419
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Trade payables
$ 62,435
$ 63,722
Deferred revenues
3,028
3,492
Short-term loans
11,900
5,979
Operating lease liabilities
4,450
3,183
Other accounts payable and accrued expenses
25,048
24,048
Total current liabilities
106,861
100,424
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Accrued severance pay and pension
11,024
11,601
Deferred revenues
9,155
7,495
Operating lease liabilities
17,973
3,840
Other long-term payables
2,740
2,933
Total long-term liabilities
40,892
25,869
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Share capital:
Ordinary shares
224
218
Additional paid-in capital
427,311
420,958
Treasury shares at cost
(20,091)
(20,091)
Other comprehensive loss
(10,274)
(8,068)
Accumulated deficits
(249,507)
(246,891)
Total shareholders' equity
147,663
146,126
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 295,416
$ 272,419
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(U.S. dollars, in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
September 30,
Nine months ended
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Cash flow from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$ 266
$ 1,584
$ (2,616)
$ (10,773)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net
cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
2,959
2,728
8,788
8,112
Loss from sale of property and equipment, net
6
-
73
-
Stock-based compensation expense
1,034
384
1,671
1,251
Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay
and pensions, net
220
122
(284)
(166)
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net
(2,825)
(10,927)
(2,588)
8,178
Increase in other accounts receivable and
prepaid expenses (including other long term assets)
(1,848)
(660)
(7,720)
(5,379)
Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets
945
1,286
3,393
3,862
Decrease (increase) in inventory, net of write off
(1,389)
1,384
(3,435)
8,910
Decrease (increase) in deferred tax asset, net
(139)
73
(264)
(36)
Decrease in trade payables
(2,402)
(310)
(265)
(5,089)
Increase (decrease) in other accounts
payable and accrued expenses (including
other long term liabilities)
3,460
1,165
(186)
(134)
Decrease in operating lease liability
(843)
(1,129)
(3,042)
(4,046)
Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues
(111)
1,075
1,196
1,878
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$ (667)
$ (3,225)
$ (5,279)
$ 6,568
Cash flow from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(2,316)
(1,166)
(6,247)
(4,804)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
-
-
200
-
Purchase of intangible assets
(20)
(64)
(20)
(343)
Net cash used in investing activities
$ (2,336)
$ (1,230)
$ (6,067)
$ (5,147)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Proceeds from exercise of options
730
293
4,688
847
Proceeds from (repayment of) bank credits and loans, net
900
(1,800)
6,900
3,279
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
$ 1,630
$ (1,507)
$ 11,588
$ 4,126
Translation adjustments on cash and cash equivalents
$ (62)
$ (50)
$ (108)
$ (331)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
$ (1,435)
$ (6,012)
$ 134
$ 5,216
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
28,670
35,167
27,101
23,939
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
$ 27,235
$ 29,155
$ 27,235
$ 29,155
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
GAAP cost of revenues
$
52,600
$
47,003
$
147,460
$
134,789
Stock based compensation expenses
(89)
(32)
(160)
(92)
Paycheck protection program
-
-
306
-
Changes in indirect tax positions
(2)
(1)
(5)
(3)
Non-GAAP cost of revenues
$
52,509
$
46,970
$
147,601
$
134,694
GAAP gross profit
$
23,515
$
23,578
$
65,546
$
54,090
Gross profit adjustments
91
33
(141)
95
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
23,606
$
23,611
$
65,405
$
54,185
GAAP Research and development expenses
$
6,713
$
7,329
$
21,678
$
21,389
Stock based compensation expenses
(73)
(30)
(186)
(129)
Non-GAAP Research and development expenses
$
6,640
$
7,299
$
21,492
$
21,260
GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses
$
8,550
$
7,986
$
24,483
$
24,459
Stock based compensation expenses
(201)
(167)
(355)
(435)
Paycheck protection program
-
-
673
-
Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses
$
8,349
$
7,819
$
24,801
$
24,024
GAAP General and Administrative expenses
$
5,316
$
4,909
$
15,606
$
14,350
Retired CEO compensation
-
-
(810)
-
Stock based compensation expenses
(671)
(155)
(970)
(595)
Non-GAAP General and Administrative expenses
$
4,645
$
4,754
$
13,826
$
13,755
GAAP operating income (loss)
$
2,936
$
3,354
$
3,779
$
(6,108)
Stock based compensation expenses
1,034
384
1,671
1,251
Changes in indirect tax positions
2
1
5
3
Retired CEO compensation
-
-
810
-
Paycheck protection program
-
-
(979)
-
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
$
3,972
$
3,739
$
5,286
$
(4,854)
GAAP financial expenses and others, net
$
2,375
$
1,395
$
5,228
$
3,167
Leases – financial income (expenses)
(102)
(157)
(351)
183
Non-GAAP financial expenses and others, net
$
2,273
$
1,238
$
4,877
$
3,350
GAAP Tax expenses
$
295
$
277
$
1,167
$
1,057
Non cash tax adjustments
53
(76)
(52)
(4)
Non-GAAP Tax expenses
$
348
$
201
$
1,115
$
1,053
GAAP equity loss in affiliates
$
-
$
98
$
-
$
441
Other non-cash adjustments
-
(98)
-
(441)
Non-GAAP equity loss in affiliates
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
GAAP net income (loss)
$
266
$
1,584
$
(2,616)
$
(10,773)
Stock based compensation
1,034
384
1,671
1,251
Expenses
Changes in indirect tax positions
2
1
5
3
Leases – financial expenses
102
157
351
(183)
(income)
Paycheck protection program
-
-
(979)
-
Retired CEO compensation
-
-
810
-
Non-cash tax adjustments
(53)
76
52
4
Other non-cash adjustment
-
98
-
441
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
$
1,351
$
2,300
$
(706)
$
(9,257)
$
0.00
$
0.02
$
(0.03)
$
(0.13)
GAAP basic net income (loss) per share
$
0.00
$
0.02
$
(0.03)
$
(0.13)
GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share
$
0.02
$
0.03
$
(0.01)
$
(0.11)
Non-GAAP basic and diluted net
income (loss) per share
83,717,482
81,277,995
83,245,798
81,019,808
Weighted average number of shares
used in computing GAAP
basic net income (loss) per share
84,636,726
82,000,357
83,245,798
81,019,808
Weighted average number of shares
used in computing GAAP diluted
net income (loss) per share
85,270,955
82,244,119
83,245,798
81,019,808
Weighted average number of shares
used in computing Non-GAAP diluted
net income (loss) per share
