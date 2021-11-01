25th Anniversary list of this season's holiday must-haves featured in the Winter issue of O Quarterly and on OprahDaily.com

Maya J Jewelry's Harmony Trio Bracelets Selected As One Of Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 25th Anniversary list of this season's holiday must-haves featured in the Winter issue of O Quarterly and on OprahDaily.com

ARDSLEY, N.Y., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maya J Jewelry announced today that the Harmony Trio bracelets are included in Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 holiday gift list, featured in the Winter issue of O Quarterly and on OprahDaily.com. The Oprah's Favorite Things annual list is a must-have holiday shopping guide that features the most decadent desserts, ingenious gadgets, and finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty. Harmony Trio bracelets will be available for purchase at MayaJNYC.com, and in the Oprah's Favorite Things gift guide on Amazon at amazon.com/oprah, as well as via the Amazon App on iOS and Android for customers to shop anytime, anywhere.

Maya J Jewelry Harmony Trio Bracelets

As Oprah says on OprahDaily.com, "Good things come in threes, like this set of swanky bracelets. I like that the trio has been matched for you so you instantly have an arm party—it's foolproof! In both 14-karat yellow gold and white gold–plated brass, they're bound to suit people of all styles."

For the last three years, select Maya J Jewelry products have been chosen as one of Oprah's "Favorite Things" during the holiday season. The team is thrilled to continue this tradition and add their alluring Harmony Trio bracelets to the list. The three stacked bracelets are balanced in perfect harmony and are adjustable to fit most wrist sizes. With flawless 14k yellow and white gold-plated brass, this eye-catching bracelet set is sure to turn heads. Whether wearing each bracelet individually or stacked as a trio, Harmony Trio bracelets are a stylish addition to any ensemble you have planned.

Twelve lucky readers will have the chance to win all 110 items on Oprah's Favorite Things List in the 12-Day Give-O-way Sweepstakes (www.oprahdaily.com/12days-2021), which runs from November 12 through November 23.

To see the full list of items please visit https://www.oprahdaily.com/oprah-favorite-things-2021.

The Winter issue of O Quarterly, featuring the Harmony Trio bracelets on this year's list, hits newsstands nationwide on November 9.

About Maya J Jewelry

Named after the owner's spirited daughter, Maya J Jewelry is a small, family-owned business committed to creating fun, empowering, and easy to wear jewelry. With over thirty years of experience in New York City's diamond district, every piece is crafted with extreme love and care. Maya J Jewelry products are made to evoke a true sense of femininity, freedom, and desire to explore life. For more information about Maya J Jewelry, please visit www.mayajnyc.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Maya J Jewelry