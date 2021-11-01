Next10, Inc. Audited Financials Nearing Completion

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next10, Inc., dba Ultimate Holdings Corporation, (USOTC PINK: NXTN), ("UHC"), is excited to announce that Boyle CPA, LLC, a third-party independent auditor, is now in the final stages of reviewing and completing the audited financial statements for the years ended 2019 and 2020. Robert A. Boyle is an expert in AICPA, SEC and PCAOB rules and regulations. Upon completion of the audit, UHC has plans to file a registered offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission to become a reporting issuer and to raise funds for their trucking operations.

Another positive note: 36 new 2022 Kenworth Next Generation T680s have been ordered and will be delivered throughout 2022. This is one of the many ways UHC rewards their independent owner operators who want to move into a new semi-tractor while continuing to live their dream.

William Rieser, CEO of UHC states: "To the best of our knowledge, no one in the U.S. comes close to our unique, one-of-a-kind, one-stop-shop program. During the past ten years, we believe we have created, fine-tuned, and executed implementation of our "secret sauce." We do not advertise for drivers. All drivers who join UHC are referred by other drivers, and/or our Dispatchers. UHC treats their entire team with the dignity and respect he/she deserves, which builds loyalty, allegiance, and commitment to the company. We turn truck driver's dreams into reality."

The grass is as green as it gets in the trucking industry at UHC.

