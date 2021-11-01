For every purchase of two items or more from Zulily's Santa's Workshop this November, the online retailer will donate $1 to Toys for Tots

Zulily Partners with Toys for Tots to Deliver Holiday Joy to Children and Families For every purchase of two items or more from Zulily's Santa's Workshop this November, the online retailer will donate $1 to Toys for Tots

SEATTLE, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Toys are an important part of every child's life, and parents agree. The average parent will spend $6,500 on toys per child before they reach their teens1. Toys are also the surest way to provide smiles for children at holiday time. This holiday season, along with unparalleled special finds, online retailer Zulily is bringing millions of customers the ability to make a difference as they shop for holiday toys. Throughout the month of November, for every qualifying order that includes two or more items from Zulily's Santa's Workshop, the company will donate $1 to Toys for Tots to help distribute toys to less fortunate children during the holidays.

(PRNewsfoto/Zulily)

"We have always believed we could provide something special for our customers each and every day, especially during the holidays. As mom's one-stop destination for holiday gifts, we're proud to express our commitment to our customers by partnering with Toys for Tots to spread joy with toys," said Pam Merritt, Zulily's merchandising manager. "The mission of the Toys for Tots program, to bring new toys to children of low-income families, is near and dear to our hearts because we know the gift of a new toy not only provides hope and joy to children who need it most, but relief to moms who may be struggling to bring joy to their children at holiday time. Now as customers start checking toys off their own holiday gift lists, they can shop, save, and enrich the lives of other children and families."

Zulily customers are the ultimate planners – in fact, 71% of moms who define themselves as planners say they shop for the holidays as early as possible2. To enable millions of moms to plan ahead and save even more on their holiday shopping, Zulily provided moms an earlier-than-normal look at its Top 25 Toys for Holiday that are guaranteed to spark holiday magic. Through its partnership with Toys for Tots, Zulily is giving back when customers purchase these toys and more for their loved ones, so less fortunate children can share in the holiday magic of new toys, as well.

Beginning November 1, 2021, through November 30, 2021, Zulily will donate $1 to Toys for Tots for every qualifying order that includes two or more items from Santa's Workshop, a dedicated shopping destination filled with magical toys that make a difference. From toys that develop fine motor and problem-solving skills, to toys that invite imagination and spark creativity, moms can feel good knowing the toys they purchase can also support the change they want to see in the world.

"Zulily creates meaningful connections with shoppers every day by delivering a fun and unique shopping experience. In fact, we've sold tens of millions of toys since our first sale in 2010 – that's tens of millions of lasting memories made from toys alone," said Merritt. "We recognize our responsibility to make sure these moments of joy also create lasting change for the communities we are a part of. As one of the largest online retailers of toys, we believe we can make a difference – one toy at a time."

Toys for Tots was founded in 1947 with the goal of giving hope to less fortunate children over the holiday season. More than 70 years later, the program has distributed 604 million toys to over 270 million children. The toys, books, and games donated encourage children to be responsible, productive, and caring members of their communities. Through the joy of toys, no child should be left behind.

Join us and learn more about Zulily's partnership with Toys for Tots and how holiday shopping can help make a difference by visiting Zulily's The Find.

For gifting inspiration, visit Zulily's Top Toy List for 2021.

1Source: Data pulled from Toy Industry Association 2016 Report

2Source: "Brain of the Planner" Study conducted August 2021

About Zulily®

Online retailer Zulily helps moms around the world discover incredible deals and fresh style for themselves, their families and their homes. Zulily launches thousands of products at amazing values each day, curating personalized shopping experiences that include apparel and footwear for the whole family, toys, home décor, and so much more. Zulily's app uses compelling video and imagery to bring more than 15,000 big name brands and boutique finds to life on mobile.

Zulily is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with locations in Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and China. With expertise in technology, merchandising, creative production, logistics, marketing, customer service, and more, Zulily team members work together to deliver a fun and engaging shopping experience that sparks discovery, connection and entertainment. Zulily has passed millions in savings onto its customers since its first sale in 2010. For more information visit www.zulily.com.

Zulily, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP), which includes QVC®, HSN®, Zulily and the Cornerstone brands (collectively, "Qurate Retail GroupSM"), as well as other minority interests and green energy investments. Qurate Retail Group believes in a Third Way to Shop® – beyond transactional ecommerce or traditional brick-and-mortar stores. In addition to being a world leader in video commerce, Qurate Retail Group is among the top ecommerce retailers in North America (according to Digital Commerce 360) and is a leader in mobile commerce and social commerce. For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com, or follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zulily