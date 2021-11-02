CEMEX Miami Cement Plant earns EPA ENERGY STAR® Certification for 11th straight year

HOUSTON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEMEX USA announced today its Miami, Fla., cement plant has been recognized by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the 11th consecutive year for its ongoing energy efficiency and sustainability efforts, earning 2021 ENERGY STAR® Certification.

(PRNewsfoto/CEMEX USA)

Over the past decade, employees at CEMEX's Miami Cement Plant have continued to follow EPA ENERGY STAR guidelines, utilizing energy conservation technologies and processes aimed at certification. To earn the achievement each year, including for the 2021 certification, operations at the Miami Cement Plant had to reach ENERGY STAR Plant Energy Performance Indicators and rank in the top 25 percent of similar U.S. facilities.

"Sustainability and conservation are ingrained in our operations and our business, so we constantly seek opportunities to decrease our energy use and reduce environmental impacts," said CEMEX USA President Jaime Muguiro. "Our team at our Miami Cement Plant is helping set the standard for our industry, demonstrating what can be possible, and we are proud of their ongoing environmental performance and commitment."

The certification is the latest accolade for CEMEX USA from the EPA ENERGY STAR Program. The company was recently named 2021 EPA ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence, marking the third consecutive year for the honor. Since 2007, CEMEX USA cement plants have earned more than 50 ENERGY STAR® Certifications. In addition, dozens of CEMEX USA cement terminals and ready-mix concrete operations have achieved the ENERGY STAR® Challenge for Industry.

About CEMEX USA

CEMEX is a global building materials company that provides high-quality products and reliable services with a rich history of improving the wellbeing of those it serves through innovative building solutions, efficiency advancements and sustainability efforts. Its U.S. network includes 10 cement plants, close to 50 strategically located cement terminals, nearly 50 aggregate quarries and more than 280 ready-mix concrete plants. CEMEX USA has been repeatedly recognized for its efforts in sustainability and energy management, including earning U.S. EPA ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

About ENERGY STAR®

ENERGY STAR® is the simple choice for energy efficiency. For more than 20 years, people across America have looked to EPA's ENERGY STAR program for guidance on how to save energy, save money, and protect the environment. Behind each blue label is a product, building, or home that is independently certified to use less energy and cause fewer of the emissions that contribute to climate change. Today, ENERGY STAR is the most widely recognized symbol for energy efficiency in the world, helping families and businesses save $300 billion on utility bills, while reducing carbon pollution by two billion metric tons since 1992. Join the millions who are already making a difference at energystar.gov

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CEMEX USA