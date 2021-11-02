Protecting Students from Airborne Pathogens (including the SARS-CoV-2 virus) with Hospital-Grade Air-Sterilization Units

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Queen City Robotics Alliance (QCRA) nurtures the future workforce by providing practical, hands-on STEM experiences for local youth. The CLT FIRST® Zone is home to 7 Charlotte area teams of middle school and high school ages. Here students engineer new ways to accomplish tasks.

Invictus Sterilization protects Charlotte, NC robotics students from Airborne Pathogens (including the SARS-CoV-2 virus) with Hospital Grade Sterilization. The Aura Storm Unit kills 99.99% of Airborne Pathogens in 60 minutes.

Protecting students from Airborne Pathogens (including the SARS-CoV-2 virus)

QCRA has recently added an Invictus Aura Storm, a medical-grade air purifier submitted for FDA approval. The Storm is a multi-stage UV-C air sanitizer that delivers hospital-grade sterilization for rooms up to 21,000 cubic feet (~52ft x 52ft x 8 ft.). The Storm inactivates and eliminates bacteria and viruses (including the SARS-CoV-2 virus). Third-party certified testing shows a 4-log sterilization (99.99% in under 60 minutes). Note: Hospital-grade sterilization is defined as 4-log sterilization (99.99%) in 120 minutes. Aura Storm achieved this standard in less than 60 minutes.

According to Kaiwen Cheng, President of QCRA, "Covid has provided QCRA with unique challenges since Robotics Teams are required to work very close together to plan, design, build, test, and compete with their robots. We require them to be masked when in the Zone, but we are excited to have an additional level of protection since most of our participants are not yet vaccinated due to their ages."

According to Invictus President, Erik McMillan, "We compliment QCRA for taking the steps necessary to protect its students. The SARS-CoV-2 virus keeps transforming, and we need to provide highly effective solutions to meet the pandemic head-on. These students work in close quarters as they design and build their robots. It is important to have impactful air sanitizing equipment as close to them as possible."

About Invictus:

Invictus Sterilization is a subsidiary of Invictus Lighting and is a highly regarded innovator for the most difficult challenges in LED Lighting Technology. It is routinely selected by civilian, military, and government entities requiring unique solutions. Invictus is the owner of 18 patents, with 8 additional patents pending. This expertise has been focused on developing comprehensive UV-C Solutions for the elimination of dangerous microorganisms (including COVID-19) without producing harmful residue. Invictus is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

About Queen City Robotics Alliance:

Queen City Robotics Alliance (QCRA). QCRA is a 501c3 non-profit organization. QCRA's mission is to nurture the future workforce by providing practical and hands-on STEM experiences for local youth.

