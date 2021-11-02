uLab Announces Launch of Digital Assistant Academy

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- uLab Systems™, the creator of the uSmile™ Clear Aligner System and the uDesign® treatment planning software, is proud to announce the launch of its Digital Assistant Academy, a groundbreaking program designed to train staff members to perform the initial digital setup in the uDesign software. The educational platform complements uLab University, a unique on-demand training site for orthodontists and their teams.

The goal of the new Digital Assistant Academy is to save the orthodontist valuable time and streamline their workflow.

The goal of the new Digital Assistant Academy is to save the orthodontist valuable time and streamline their workflow. By empowering key staff members to become trained digital assistants they can better support and execute on the orthodontist's vision. As the digital assistant develops a greater understanding of the orthodontist's treatment preferences, the two become even more effective as a treatment planning team.

"Having a well-trained digital assistant makes the process of treating with clear aligners extremely efficient," said Kristin Huber, DMD, of Huber Orthodontics in Atlanta, GA. "I am able to formulate the treatment plan and delegate the set-up to my digital assistant. It allows me to focus on the clinical side of patient care."

The program provides video resources on effective scanning techniques, preparing cases for treatment planning, and much more. Many of the academy courses provide continuing education credits for the staff. The first course has been released with additional courses being released within the coming weeks.

"Being a digital assistant provides us with the opportunity to challenge ourselves with new and innovative skills," said Chantel Dufour and Ashley Rondeau, of Dr. Dumore & Team Orthodontics, Manitoba, Canada, in a joint statement. "The digital assistant role allows us to increase efficiency throughout the office, saving our doctor valuable time, and in turn, providing our patients with aligners sooner than we ever thought possible."

uLab's unique AI-based software and best-in-class clear aligner system enables treatment planning in just one sitting, in as few as 10 minutes. Currently available in U.S. and Canada, there have been more than 300K cases planned to date. uLab's state-of-the-art facility in Memphis, TN, has the capacity to manufacturer millions of aligners per year.

Dr. Huber's experienced digital assistant, Kenny Hackett, was featured in the webinar on Sep 24th. A recording of the webinar can be accessed on our website.

About uLab Systems

uLab Systems is led by a proven team of engineers and entrepreneurs with extensive experience bringing innovative new products to market. uLab's mission is to advance the orthodontic industry with digital treatment planning software and aligner products that let orthodontists take back control of their treatment plans. uLab has facilities in San Mateo, CA and Memphis, TN. To learn more visit www.ulabsystems.com.

Media Contact: David Thrower, Chief Commercial Officer, david@ulabsystems.com

