Check-Cap Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Update

ISFIYA, Israel, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Check-Cap Ltd. (the "Company" or "Check-Cap") (NASDAQ: CHEK), (NASDAQ: CHEKZ), a clinical stage medical diagnostics company advancing the development of C-Scan®, the first and only patient-friendly, preparation-free screening test to detect polyps before they may transform into colorectal cancer (CRC), today announced financial results and provided a corporate update for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter and Recent Highlights:

Strengthened balance sheet through gross proceeds of $35 million in a registered direct offering completed in July 2021 . The Company believes that it has sufficient capital to fund its ongoing operations and plans, including the U.S. pivotal study, until well into 2023.

Strengthened clinical team with the appointment of Dr. Hanit Brenner-Lavie as Vice President of Clinical Affairs and by additional qualified clinical employees. Dr. Brenner-Lavie is leading the Company's overall clinical strategy and its implementation, including the execution of the planned U.S. pivotal trial.

Expanded C-Scan manufacturing capacity and on-premise production line.

Continued patient enrollment and data collection at Israeli sites, to further enable optimization of C-Scan's functionality and patient experience ahead of the U.S. pivotal trial.

Granting of new U.S. patent covering the C-Scan® proprietary tracking technology that enables real time tracking of the capsule and its activation only when it moves throughout the colon. This functionality allows for optimal scanning along the gastrointestinal (GI) tract while maintaining low energy consumption during the procedure. The patent also covers the capsule positioning data recording for the C-Scan analysis suite, which enables gastroenterologists to make a clinical decision and generate a report with their diagnosis and recommendations. This patent will expire in May 2034 . Corresponding patents were issued in Japan and China and patents were approved for granting in Europe and Israel .

"This past quarter we have been actively focused on meeting our critical objectives to advance towards the initiation of the U.S. pivotal trial," said Alex Ovadia, chief executive officer of Check-Cap. "The expansion of our manufacturing capacity and the entire production process is expected to secure the robust supply chain of C-Scan devices during the trial. The hire of Dr. Brenner has further strengthened our clinical team to support initiation and management of the planned U.S pivotal trial."

Mr. Ovadia added, "In addition, our team has continued to build and fortify our patent portfolio ahead of global product commercialization. The recent granting of the patent covering our proprietary tracking technology along with our total patent portfolio secure our exclusive rights to our technology worldwide and enhances shareholder value."

Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

Research and development expenses were $3.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $2.7 million for the same period in 2020. The increase is primarily due to a $0.3 million increase in salary and related expense and a $0.1 million increase in material and subcontractors' expenses, offset in part by a $0.1 million grant received from the Israel Innovation Authority, which reduced research and development expenses.

General and administrative expenses were $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $1.0 million for the same period in 2020. The increase is primarily due to a $0.15 million increase in other general expenses and a $0.05 million increase in salary and related expense.

Operating loss was $4.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $3.6 million for the same period in 2020.

Finance income was $22,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $13,000 for the same period in 2020.

Net loss was $4.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $3.6 million for the same period in 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term bank deposits as of September 30, 2021 were $56.8 million, compared with $29.3 million as of June 30, 2021 and $18.1 million as of December 31, 2020. During the first quarter of 2021, certain warrant holders exercised warrants to purchase an aggregate 24,204,682 ordinary shares, which had been issued in 2020, at exercise prices ranging from $0.75-$0.80, which generated total gross proceeds of approximately $19.2 million to the Company. In July 2021, the Company completed the sale of 25,925,926 of the Company's ordinary shares and accompanying short-term warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 25,925,926 of the Company's ordinary shares in a registered direct offering, which resulted in gross proceeds to the Company of $35.0 million or approximately $31.8 million net of offering expenses. The Company believes that it has sufficient capital to fund its ongoing operations and plans until well into 2023.

The number of outstanding ordinary shares as of September 30, 2021 was 96,404,949. As of November 2, 2021, the number of the Company's outstanding ordinary shares was 96,404,949.

Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

Research and development expenses were $8.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $7.2 million for the same period in 2020. The increase is primarily due to a $0.8 million increase in salary and related expense and a $0.7 million increase in material and subcontractors' expenses, offset in part by a $0.3 million grant received from the Israel Innovation Authority, which reduced research and development expenses, and a $0.2 million decrease in other expenses.

General and administrative expenses were $3.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $2.8 million for the same period in 2020. The increase is primarily due to a $0.2 million increase in salary and related expense, a $0.5 million increase in other general expenses mainly associated with directors and officers insurance liability and a $0.1 million increase in professional services expenses, offset in part by $0.1 million decrease in share-based compensation.

Operating loss was $11.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $10.0 million for the same period in 2020.

Finance income was $18,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $62,000 for the same period in 2020.

Net loss was $11.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $9.9 million for the same period in 2020.

Net cash used in operating activities was $11.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $9.6 million for the same period in 2020.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company aiming to redefine colorectal cancer (CRC) screening through the introduction of C-Scan®, the first and only patient-friendly preparation-free screening test to detect polyps before they may transform into colorectal cancer and enable early intervention and cancer prevention. The Company's disruptive capsule-based screening technology aims to significantly increase screening adherence worldwide and help millions of people to stay healthy through preventive CRC screening. C-Scan uses an ultra-low dose X-ray capsule, an integrated positioning, control and recording system, as well as proprietary software to generate a 3D map of the inner lining of the colon as it travels naturally along the gastrointestinal tract. C-Scan is non-invasive and requires no sedation. Unlike other capsule technologies, it requires no bowel preparation, allowing the patients to continue their daily routine with no interruption. C-Scan is not intended to replace colonoscopy. A positive C-Scan result should be followed by colonoscopy.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, as well as statements in future tense, often signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and may not be accurate indications of when such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information that the Company has when those statements are made or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these and other risks that could cause such differences and that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements, please refer to the "Forward-looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CHECK CAP LTD

CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)









September 30,

December 31,



2 0 2 1



2 0 2 0 Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents

39,607

7,703 Restricted cash

350

350 Short-term bank deposit

16,812

10,079 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,117

285 Total current assets

57,886



18,417











Non-current assets









Property and equipment, net

1,565

823 Operating lease

1,124



398 Total non-current assets

2,689

1,221 Total assets

60,575



19,638











Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Current liabilities









Accounts payable and accruals









Trade

1,288

862 Other

501

345 Employees and payroll accruals

1,547

1,510 Operating lease liabilities

328



264 Total current liabilities

3,664

2,981











Non-current liabilities









Royalties provision

178

154 Operating lease liabilities

792

125 Total non-current liabilities

970



279











Shareholders' equity









Share capital, Ordinary shares, 2.4 NIS par value (360,000,000 authorized shares as of September 30, 2021 and

December









31, 2020; 96,404,949 and 46,239,183 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31,

2020,









respectively)

68,782

31,646 Additional paid-in capital

89,867

75,715 Accumulated deficit (102,708)

(90,983) Total shareholders' equity

55,941



16,378









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

60,575

19,638













CHECK CAP LTD CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)





















Nine months ended September

Three months ended September



30,

30,



2021

2020

2021

2020

















Research and development expenses, net

8,223

7,177

3,036

2,664 General and administrative expenses

3,520

2,822

1,227

967 Operating loss

11,743

9,999

4,263

3,631

















Finance Income, net

18

62

22

13 Loss before income tax

11,725

9,937

4,241

3,618

















Net loss for the period

11,725

9,937

4,241

3,618

















Loss per share:















Net loss per ordinary share basic and diluted

0.15

0.40

0.04

0.09

















Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding - basic

and diluted

78,238,314

25,017,699

95,853,149

41,518,827



















CHECK CAP LTD. CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)







Number of









Additional







Total



Ordinary









paid-in

Accumulated

shareholders'



Shares



Amount



capital

deficit

equity























Balance as of January 1, 2021

46,239,183

$ 31,646

$ 75,715

$ (90,983)

$ 16,378 Exercise of warrants, net of issuance

expenses





























an amount of $22

24,204,682

$ 18,099

$ 1,120



-

$ 19,219 Issuance of ordinary shares and

warrants

























- in the July Financing, net





























of issuance expenses in an

amount of































$3,199

25,925,926

$ 19,011

$ 12,790







$ 31,801 RSU's vesting

35,158

$ 26



(26)









- Share-based compensation

-



-

$ 268







$ 268 Net loss

-



-



-

$ (11,725)

$ (11,725) Balance as of September 30, 2021

96,404,949

$ 68,782

$ 89,867

$ (102,708)

$ 55,941































Balance as of January 1, 2020

8,272,908

$ 5,407

$ 77,964

$ (77,137)

$ 6,234 Issuance of ordinary shares in

private































placement, net of issuance

expenses in































an amount of approximately $30

2,720,178

$ 1,894

$ 2,837



-

$ 4,731 Issuance of ordinary shares and

warrants































in the April – May 2020 Financings,

net































of issuance expenses in an amount of $































1,361

19,166,670

$ 13,039

$ (2,900)







$ 10,139 Issuance of ordinary shares and

warrants































in































a warrant exercise financing, net of































Issuance expenses in an amount of

$920

16,054,223

$ 11,290

$ (2,578)



-

$ 8,712 RSU's vesting

19,317

$ 12

$ (12)



-



- Share-based compensation

-



-

$ 317



-

$ 317 Net loss

-



-



-

$ (9,937)



(9,937) Balance as of September 30, 2020

46,233,296

$ 31,642

$ 75,628

$ (87,074)

$ 20,196

CHECK CAP LTD. CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

































Number of







Additional







Total



Ordinary







paid-in

Accumulated

shareholders'



Shares



Amount

capital

deficit

equity





















Balance as of June 30, 2021 70,473,641

$ 49,767

$ 76,951

$ (98,467)

$ 28,251

Issuance of ordinary shares and

warrants























-

in the July Financing, net



























of issuance expenses in an

amount of



























$3,199 25,925,926

$ 19,011

$ 12,790







$ 31,801

RSU's vesting 5,382

$ 4



(4)









-

Share-based compensation -



-

$ 130







$ 130

Net loss -



-



-

$ (4,241)

$ (4,241)

Balance as of September 30, 2021 96,404,949

$ 68,782

$ 89,867

$ (102,708)

$ 55,941































Balance as of June 30, 2020 30,172,943

$ 20,348

$ 78,110

$ (83,546)

$ 15,002

Issuance of ordinary shares and

warrants

























in

























a warrant exercise financing, net of

























Issuance expenses in an amount of

$920 16,054,223

$ 11,290

$ (2,578)



-

$ 8,712

RSU's vesting 6,130

$ 4

$ (4)



-



-

Share-based compensation -



-

$ 100



-

$ 100

Net loss -



-



-

$ (3,618)



(3,618)

Balance as of September 30, 2020 46,233,296

$ 31,642

$ 75,628

$ (87,074)

$ 20,196



CHECK-CAP LTD. CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

Nine months ended

September

30,

2021

2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net loss (11,725)

(9,937) Adjustments required to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation 139

107 Share-based compensation 268

317 Financial income, net (47)

(27) Changes in assets and liabilities items:





Decrease (increase) in prepaid and other current assets and non-current assets (819)

106 Increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable, accruals and other current liabilities 243

(295) Increase in employees and payroll accruals 37

106 Increase in royalties provision 24

6 Net cash used in operating activities (11,880)

(9,617)







CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Purchase of property and equipment (743)

(293) Investment in short-term bank and other deposits (6,700)

(15,003) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (7,443)

(15,296)







CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Exercise of warrants into ordinary shares, net of issuance expenses 19,219

- Issuance of ordinary shares in the registered direct offerings, net of issuance expenses 32,008

- Issuance of ordinary shares in private placement, net of issuance expenses -

4,731 Issuance of ordinary shares in the registered direct offerings, net of issuance expenses



10,139 Issuance of ordinary shares and warrants in a warrant exercise financing, net of

issuance expenses -

8,712 Net cash provided by financing activities 51,227

23,582







Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 31,904

(1,331) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 8,053

8,035 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period 39,957

6,704







Supplemental disclosure of non-cash flow information:





Purchase of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued

expenses 133

22 Assets acquired under operating leases 968

140 Financing fees included in account payable 207





