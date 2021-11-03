Innova Medical Group Announces Senior Leadership Appointments

PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innova Medical Group, a global health innovator and the world's largest provider of rapid antigen tests, today announced the appointment of five key executives: Mike Kilander, Chief Operating Officer, Douglas Woodruff, Chief Regulatory Quality and Clinical Affairs Officer, Guzel Lumpkin, Chief Financial Officer, Lourdes Ahn, VP, Human Resources, and Marc Kase, Chief Information Officer.

"These appointments demonstrate our commitment to continuously investing into our processes and internal systems."

"I am excited to join the Innova team and to be part of the solution in protecting human life and restoring normalcy during this pandemic," said Mike Kilander. "Beyond COVID-19, at-home testing holds tremendous possibilities in confronting multiple health challenges and I'm looking forward to working with the team on innovative solutions for those challenges."

"We are delighted to welcome these exceptional leaders to our team as we build upon our mission of providing high quality health screening solutions at a relatively affordable cost to help the world manage the COVID-19 pandemic and other infectious diseases globally," said Daniel Elliott, President and CEO of Innova Medical Group. "These appointments demonstrate our commitment to continuously investing significant resources into our processes and internal systems which are critical to our growth strategy."

Mike Kilander, Chief Operating Officer

Mike brings extensive experience in operating businesses as well as in leading digital and strategic transformations of both B2C and B2B companies with leadership positions in various functions. His experience extends across multiple industries with both public and private companies, including emerging start-ups and the U.S. military. Prior to Innova, Mike served in multiple leadership roles at Experian since 2006.

Mike holds a master's in public administration from Princeton University and B.A. in international relations from the University of Notre Dame.

Douglas Woodruff, Chief Regulatory Quality and Clinical Affairs Officer

Doug is a seasoned RA/QA leader with over 35 years of experience and leadership in the healthcare and medical device industry. Prior to joining Innova, Doug most recently served as Head of Quality and Regulatory at Leica Biosystems, where he was responsible for implementing quality, regulatory, and clinical processes and systems for IVDs and Medical products. Before that, he held leadership positions in quality, regulatory, and clinical affairs at Sciex Corporation, Philips and LightLab Imaging, a St. Jude Company.

Doug earned his M.S. and B.S. degrees in engineering from Washington State University.

Guzel Lumpkin, CPA, Chief Financial Officer

Guzel brings years of financial and leadership experience in growing and scaling businesses in key financial leadership roles. Prior to joining Innova, Guzel oversaw all finance functions and successfully led finance transformations from start-up stage to multi-billion-dollar IPOs at fast growing technology companies including Procore and Mindbody. Guzel started her career in finance at Deloitte, working on IPOs and M&A transactions in technology, manufacturing, and semi-conductor space. Guzel holds a California CPA license and a B.S. from California State University, Northridge. She also serves on the Advisory Board of Gappify, Inc.

Lourdes Ahn, VP, Human Resources

Lourdes leads human resources and people strategy for Innova. She brings over three decades of HR experience in different industries ranging from food and consumer products to private investment firms. Prior to joining Innova, Lourdes served key HR leadership roles such as Chief People Officer and VP, Human Resources in private and publicly traded companies including ADC Holdings, Mezzetta, Pulmuone Foods USA, and Arbonne International. Lourdes earned her B.A. in political science from UC Berkeley. She also serves on the board of Make-A-Wish Orange County and Inland Empire.

Marc Kase, Chief Information Officer

Marc has championed successful agile, digital and cloud transformations and has led teams that developed widely used web and mobile Internet of Things (IOT) apps as well as APIs that sit at the heart of some the largest and best-known internet brands. Marc's teams have also earned 2019 and 2020 ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Management certifications. Marc joined Innova from Generali Global Assistance, where he served as their CIO. Before that he held IT leadership positions at Ford Motor Company, Science Application International Corporation and Hunter Industries. Marc earned his MBA and B.S. degrees from Indiana University's Kelly School of Business. He also serves on the board of the Boys to Men Youth Mentoring Network.

ABOUT INNOVA MEDICAL GROUP, INC

Innova Medical Group is a global health screening and diagnostic innovator driven to dramatically improve health outcomes worldwide with equitable, high-value testing solutions. Our strategic and iterative approach enables us to create, build and deploy a myriad of accessible tests customized to meet and empower the user at their point of need. With a panoramic vision spanning the present to the future, we develop trusted solutions that are both intuitive and secure to use. We quickly and nimbly became the world's largest provider of COVID-19 tests, and we are determined to execute on this model across infectious disease, other chronic conditions and wellness. For more information, please visit: www.innovamedgroup.com

