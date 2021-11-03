Spine & Sport Physical Therapy Acquires Advanced Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine

SAN DIEGO and THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spine & Sport Physical Therapy, a leading provider of physical therapy in California acquires Advanced Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine ("Advanced"). Advanced adds a location to the Ventura market, expanding Spine & Sports footprint to four in the area.

"We are excited to expand our Spine & Sport Physical Therapy team into the Thousand Oaks, California community with Advanced Physical Therapy. Eric Honbo, PT, DPT, OCS and Cody Jones, PT, DPT, OCS, Cert. DN have fostered a successful business since 2010 with their strong clinical focus, sports medicine care and tremendous team. The Advanced Physical Therapy team will assist in our continued growth in Ventura County, throughout California and allow us to continue providing exceptional physical therapy services to our communities and patients we serve," said Brett Raasch, PT, ATC and CEO of Spine & Sport PT.

"Advanced Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine was founded with the goal of providing first in class specialized care to our patients. We not only have found a partner who also wants to be the best in the business, but one with integrity and strong vision. Together we look forward to expanding our professional services in the greater Southern California region." Eric S. Honbo, PT, DPT, OCS, Cert DN and Cody Jones, PT, DPT, OCS Advanced Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine Founders.

About Spine & Sport Physical Therapy:

Spine & Sport Physical Therapy ("Spine & Sport"), headquartered in San Diego, CA is a leading provider of physical therapy and rehabilitation services in Southern California. The Company operates 36 employee-owned outpatient physical therapy clinics. Spine & Sport is dedicated to personalized, measurable, active based, patient-centered care for orthopaedic, sports and work-related injuries. The Company's outpatient clinics provide active based treatment to patients suffering from musculoskeletal impairments associated with accidents, sports injuries, surgeries, and various other medical conditions. Reach Spine & Sport at 800-976-7544 or www.spineandsport.com/

