Brydge's Next Generation Wireless Keyboards with Trackpad, 12.9 MAX+ for iPad Pro and SP+ for Surface Pro 8, Now Available at Best Buy Stores Nationwide Featuring an oversized multi-touch trackpad, best-in-class typing, shortcut keys, unrestricted viewing angles and more, Brydge's 12.9 MAX+ and SP+ bring an entire new experience to Apple and Microsoft's most powerful tablets.

PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brydge, a leader in productivity accessories for tablets and laptops built for professionals, students and everyday users looking to enhance their device's versatility and functionality, announced the availability of its popular 12.9 MAX+ and SP+ keyboards for iPad Pro and Surface Pro 8 in Best Buy stores nationwide.

Best Buy stores nationwide, as well as Bestbuy.com, are now selling the Brydge 12.9 MAX+ in Space Gray for iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th & 5th Gen) and the Brydge SP+ in Platinum for Surface Pro 8.

"We're excited to expand our partnership with Best Buy and bring the 12.9 MAX+ & SP+ to Best Buy customers nationwide. Both the 12.9 MAX+ and SP+ transform Apple and Microsoft's most powerful tablets into productivity workhorses; giving iPad Pro and Surface Pro users the opportunity to unlock their device's full potential and do more," - Toby Mander-Jones, Co-CEO and Founder of Brydge.

Brydge's 12.9 MAX+ features the largest multi-touch trackpad ever for an iPad keyboard. Its size and scale enables the most immersive iPadOS experience available - giving iPad Pro users of all backgrounds the ability to navigate the most complex workflows with ease. Another stand-out feature of the 12.9 MAX+ is an all new Magnetic SnapFit™ Case, designed to flawlessly match the iPad and protect it.

As part of the Designed for Surface program, Brydge's SP+ is engineered to work seamlessly with the Surface Pro 8. A dedicated Windows precision touchpad delivers a true laptop-like experience with the flexibility of a tablet - giving users the ability to use their device easily from their lap, desk or on the go.

Find your closest Best Buy store: https://www.bestbuy.com/site/store-locator

Reviews on the 12.9 MAX+ & SP+:

"There are many iPad keyboards out there...but none that I've tried match the functionality, comfort, and build quality of the Brydge 12.9 MAX+." - Rolling Stone

"The MAX+ is not only the best Brydge keyboard ever made, but also the best third-party keyboard you can buy for iPad Pro." - Cult of Mac

"Brydge's new keyboard (SP+) allows people to keep the versatility of the Surface Pro 8 while also having the option to use the device like a clamshell laptop." - Windows Central

