Ovation: Statement on California Arts Education Ballot Measure Proposal

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of the recent ballot measure proposal in California to increase funding for arts and music education, Charles Segars, the CEO of Ovation TV, Malissa Shriver, Co-founder and Board Chair of Turnaround Arts: California, and Rachel Moore, President and CEO of The Music Center, release the following joint statement:

"We applaud the coalition of education, arts, and music leaders who have filed a proposed CA ballot measure to increase funding for arts and music education in every K-12 public school in California, all without increasing taxes. This new measure will generate roughly $800 million more in funding for arts and music education. Arts education needs to be a priority for the state of California. Studies have shown that the power of art contributes to the development and overall well-being of people of all ages. This ballot measure will show the rest of the country that California is leading the way when it comes to supporting artists and valuing the creative economy."

Charles Segars

CEO, Ovation TV

Founder, Stand For The Arts

Malissa Shriver

Co-founder and Board Chair, Turnaround Arts: California

Rachel Moore

President and CEO, The Music Center

