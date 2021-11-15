No system modification required; no runtime degradation over the life of the battery

ABS industry-leading 24V I Series™ drop-in battery solution for floor cleaning equipment delivers long life & more amp-hours between charges No system modification required; no runtime degradation over the life of the battery

LAKE ORION, Mich. and LAS VEGAS, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Battery Solutions (ABS), a leader in the design, development and manufacturing of advanced battery systems, announced today the introduction of its 24V I Series™, a true lead acid drop-in replacement for the floor cleaning equipment market that offers longer operation between charges than current lead acid, AGM, gel or TPPL alternatives and zero maintenance. ABS announced the introduction at the 2021 ISSA North America Show.

"We understand that floor cleaning professionals need and want a battery solution that delivers more runtime between charges for the life of the battery, and we're excited to introduce the 24V I Series to satisfy these demands, and can do so while minimizing total battery cost of ownership over the life of the equipment," said Brad Bisaillon, Director of ABS' industrial segment. "This Lithium-ion replacement solution requires no system modifications. One I24-3.0 delivers the same runtime as the usable energy of four 6-volt lead acid batteries; each one delivering 118 Amp Hours per cycle, allowing for much more runtime between charges, better equipment utilization and higher labor efficiency."

The 24V I series is also scalable, where users can add batteries to increase runtime. Two I24-3.0 batteries in configuration deliver twice the usable runtime of four 6-volt lead acid batteries without walking down in capacity as the battery ages. With industry-standard GC2 size form factor, it offers the highest energy content with the highest power handling capabilities on the market.

"With fast charge capability and opportunity charging, downtime is minimized with the 24V I series," Bisaillon added. "Additionally, the need for battery replacement is eliminated since the I24-3.0's 8 year expected life and 7-year warranty exceeds the typical life of the equipment it powers without runtime degradation over time."

Further, the 24V I series enables floor machine LEED compliance. It was developed and is produced at ABS facilities in the USA.

ABS offers a wide range of robust battery solutions for maintenance and industrial applications. ABS lithium-ion solutions offer zero maintenance and long life both as aftermarket retrofits as well as OEM solutions for new and converted machines.

Learn more about the 24V I Series and meet the ABS Team at ISSA in Booth #W3562.

About American Battery Solutions

ABS designs and manufactures modular battery solutions for transportation, industrial and commercial markets primarily in North America and Europe. The team at American Battery Solutions Inc. includes some of the most recognized battery systems experts in the industry with decades of experience in designing, developing and manufacturing high-volume advanced battery systems. Those experts are now applying this experience to serve emerging and growing markets, concentrating on module production, pack assembly and customer integration.

ABS operates a 120,000 sq. ft. technical center in Michigan and a dedicated 170,000 sq. ft purpose-built state of the art battery manufacturing facility in Ohio. It employs more than 155 people in Michigan, Massachusetts, Ohio, Texas and California.

Follow ABS on Twitter @ABS_Energy and on LinkedIn.

View original content:

SOURCE American Battery Solutions