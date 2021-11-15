DDN Launches Next Generation of High Performance NVMe and Hybrid Storage for AI and Advanced Computing Acceleration DDN's Platforms Set a New Bar for AI and HPC Application Acceleration by Doubling System Performance and Delivering 8x the Efficiency of Competitive Solutions

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DDN® , the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and multicloud data management solutions, today announced the availability of its next generation of NVMe platforms, the SFA® 400NVX2 and 200NVX2. These Storage Fusion Architecture® systems are the foundation of DDN's accelerated storage portfolio and are available as EXAScaler® solutions – ES400NVX2 and ES200NVX2 – as well as the recently announced AI400X2 appliances for enterprise AI deployments.

DDN developed these platforms to eliminate many of the challenges organizations face when bringing challenging workloads such as AI applications, natural language processing, financial analytics, and manufacturing automation to production. Their current infrastructure is not designed to handle the ever-expanding amount of data these applications require, nor are they optimized to deliver the data fast enough for real-time processing and insight. With these systems as the foundation, DDN can provide enterprise-class storage solutions with ease of use, security and powerful data management to complement its best-in-class performance and scalability.

"DDN is enabling customers to capture the full value of their data while eliminating complexity without compromising scalability," said Dr. James Coomer, senior VP of products, DDN. "By creating intelligent infrastructure using autonomous operations to greatly reduce administrative overhead and optimize systems for every workload, we can deliver flexible solutions that help customers get the most from their AI, analytics and high-performance computing projects."

The new systems are available in scale-out all-flash configurations for the industry's most efficient performance, supplying over 90GB/s throughput and 3 million IOPS per appliance in a 2U (two rack units) footprint. Each system can also be deployed in a hybrid configuration and supply a hyper-dense capacity of 6.4PB in half a rack using DDN's 90-bay drive enclosures. DDN's EXAScaler 6 Hot Pools feature automates the management of this capacity, simplifying what is often a massive administrative task.

Hot Pools optimize for both performance and low cost by transparently migrating data between flash and disk tiers. This eliminates the need for separate systems and namespaces to manage primary and secondary data. Hot data is delivered directly from flash, and non-cached data straight from disk, all completely transparent to end-users. This allows IT organizations to provide more value by focusing on the delivery of dynamic data services rather than repetitive administrative tasks.

Learn more about DDN's new solutions and vision for the future of scalable data management at booth number 1107 at The International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage, and Analysis running November 15th through 18th in St. Louis, Missouri. DDN is also streaming its Data, AI and Analytics Summit on Monday, November 15th at 9-11AM Pacific Standard Time.

About DDN

DDN is the world's largest private data storage company and the leading provider of intelligent technology and infrastructure solutions for Enterprise At Scale, AI and analytics, HPC, government, and academia customers. Through its DDN and Tintri divisions, the company delivers AI, Data Management software and hardware solutions, and unified analytics frameworks to solve complex business challenges for data-intensive, global organizations. DDN provides its enterprise customers with the most flexible, efficient and reliable data storage solutions for on-premises and multi-cloud environments at any scale. Over the last two decades, DDN has established itself as the data management provider of choice for over 11,000 enterprises, government, and public-sector customers, including many of the world's leading financial services firms, life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, research facilities, and web and cloud service providers.

