HitTrax and ProPlayAI Announce Partnership HitTrax, a global leader in data capture and simulation of advanced baseball/softball metrics, will integrate ProPlayAI's biomechanical analysis directly into its widely used platform.

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InMotion Systems, creator of the HitTrax Data Capture and Simulation System, has teamed up with 3MotionAI, creator of ProPlayAI to bring advanced biomechanics directly into the HitTrax platform. The integration of the two technologies will lead to an unprecedented amount of data available to diamond sport coaches and players.

Capture and analysis of pitched and batted ball data has been widely adopted within the baseball and softball community. The promise of combining this result-driven data with biomechanical analysis has been available to only a select few over the past few years. The new product will democratize this data and lead to new advances for coaches and players.

"Motion capture systems are costly, require specialized technicians, and are obtrusive," stated Reed Hanoun, CEO of 3MotionAI. "Our solution eliminates the need to place sensors or markers on the athlete and the integration with HitTrax negates the need to purchase motion capture hardware. The integrated platform can be operated by coaches of all levels and will bring movement analysis to the masses."

Mike Donfrancesco, CEO & Founder of HitTrax, adds "combining these technologies brings further insight into what makes a player excel. We can now tell you, for example, the optimal angle between shoulders and pelvis needed for a hitter to achieve their maximum exit velocity. This is 'next level analysis' and will become a standard on how to improve performance."

HitTrax will announce the start of a beta program in November with official release expected in early 2022. Facilities and organizations interested in participating in the program are encouraged to contact HitTrax (info@hittrax.com) for further information.

About InMotion Systems, LLC

InMotion Systems, LLC is the developer of HitTrax, a market leading computer vision technology focused on real-time data collection and entertainment applications involving diamond sports. HitTrax brings a uniquely engaging experience while serving as a data collection center heavily focused on player experience, development, and performance. HitTrax systems are deployed worldwide at baseball/softball training facilities, MLB, college & high school programs, LBE (Location Based Entertainment) venues, and retail locations.



About 3MotionAI Inc.

3MotionAI, developed groundbreaking technologies delivering human biomechanics without expensive camera setups. 3MotionAI technologies are in use with MLB, college, and other leading facilities, as well as our technologies for prevention, safety, recovery and enhanced human function.

For media contacts:

Hannah Horton, Media Coordinator for HitTrax

hhorton@hittrax.com

Will Carroll, Dir of Communication for ProPlayAI

william.carroll@3motionai.com

