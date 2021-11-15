Milwaukee Bucks Balladeer Named 'Most Talented Beard In America'

STERLING, Ill., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ben Tajnai from Milwaukee has graced thousands with his angelic voice, most notably singing the National Anthem for the Milwaukee Bucks. It's been said he was the team's lucky charm during the 2021 NBA Finals, and fans repaid him in a big way by helping him bring home his own big championship win. As the 1st place winner in the second-annual 'Most Talented Beard in America' contest, Tajnai scores $20,000 and the title of 'Wahl Man of the Year'. Hosted by men's grooming leader Wahl, the goal of the contest is to shine a spotlight on entertainers and achievers who make the world a better, or 'bearder,' place to live.

About the 'Most Talented Beard in America' Contest

Wahl knows there's a wealth of whiskered talent out there, so this past July the company launched a search for furry phenoms. Hundreds of hairy hopefuls submitted videos of their talents, 10 finalists were chosen, and public votes determined the top 3 winners. In addition to Tajnai's 1st place $20,000 prize, the 2nd place winner gets a hefty $10,000 and 3rd place walks away with $5,000.

Tajnai's well-earned beard bragging rights started well before this competition. "My beard is a huge part of who I am," he explained. "For as long as I can remember, I've been known as the big guy with the beard. It makes me approachable, especially when it comes to Bucks fans."

"My wife and I cried when we heard that I won," continued Tajnai. "We've been wanting to take our three kids on vacation for so long, and we finally have the means to do it. What's even better is that we know there will be money left over to donate to a charity."

According to Tajnai, his win is a testament to the amazing support of friends, family and the Milwaukee Bucks fans who voted for him. He also says he's in good company with the following runner ups, who also garnered impressive support:

2 nd Place winner Ben Davis Jr. from Chillicothe, OH , is a singer whose down-home song is accompanied by his acoustic guitar. His $10,000 prize is more than welcome after a tough year when earning a living as a musician was hindered. Davis plans to move to Nashville with the help of his prize money and take the next steps forward in his songwriting career. from, is a singer whose down-home song is accompanied by his acoustic guitar. Hisprize is more than welcome after a tough year when earning a living as a musician was hindered. Davis plans to move towith the help of his prize money and take the next steps forward in his songwriting career.

3rd Place winner Collin Smith from Omaha, NE , is a multi-talented marvel whose skills include smooth guitar playing, skateboarding, standing backflips and fire juggling. He takes home $5,000 and plans to use it to support his many ongoing pursuits as an artist. from, is a multi-talented marvel whose skills include smooth guitar playing, skateboarding, standing backflips and fire juggling. He takes homeand plans to use it to support his many ongoing pursuits as an artist.

Whiskered Citizens Welcome at Fiserv Forum

In celebration of Tajnai's win, and in appreciation for the Bucks fans who helped make it happen, Wahl will be parking its giant Mobile Barbershop outside Fiserv Forum on game-day Wednesday, November 17, 2021 from 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 pm (central). Facial-haired fans can stop by for a FREE beard trim, and once they're camera-ready, they can get a pic with Tajnai.

For more information about the 'Most Talented Beard in America' contest, or for facial hair tips and tools visit WahlUSA.com or follow @WahlGrooming on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About Wahl Grooming

Celebrating its 102nd anniversary, Wahl continues to help men look and feel their best with innovative products manufactured to define and elevate the men's grooming category. The company set the standard with the first-ever practical electric hair clipper in 1919, and later strengthened its leadership with the world's first battery-powered facial hair trimmer. Wahl crosses its centennial milestone by introducing a complete line of personal care products including a beard oil, shampoo, and body wash. It's this continued commitment to excellence that has solidified Wahl's place as the world's go-to brand for men's grooming solutions. For more information, visit WahlUSA.com.

