Senators Mannion & Liu Host Rally to End the Inequity in Funding For Schools Serving New York's Most Vulnerable Students

Thousands of Children are at Risk of Being Left Behind Due to Lack of Access to a Free and Appropriate Public Education Because of Critical Staffing Shortages at Not-For-Profit Special Education Schools
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Special education providers and members of the InterAgency Council of Developmental Disabilities Agencies (IAC), along with Senators John Mannion and John Liu, will host a rally on Monday to end the urgent funding inequity facing schools serving New York's most vulnerable students.

(PRNewsfoto/AHRC New York City)

Because of a decade-long lack of investment in special education, students with disabilities are being left behind.

Because of a decade-long lack of investment in special education in New York, students with disabilities are at risk of being left behind. Not-for-profit schools face a critical teacher shortage with a vacancy rate now as high as 30 percent according to a recent survey by IAC.

Since 2012, not-for-profit schools serving children with disabilities who cannot be served by their local school districts have received significantly less aid than local districts. As a result, a certified special education teacher with 5 years of experience may earn as much as $30,000 less than someone with the same experience working in a public school. Not-for-profit schools have been challenged to recruit and retain qualified teachers, teacher assistants, and related service therapists because of this disparity.

Parents, providers, and advocates are calling on Governor Hochul to sign the tuition parity bill for special education (S.6516-A/A.8013), that unanimously passed the State Senate and Assembly earlier this year. By signing the bill into law, the Governor would put an end to funding discrimination for schools serving thousands of children and families across New York.

Who:                      John Mannion, New York State Senator
                               John Liu, New York State Senator
                               Parents, teachers, education providers and advocates
                               Hawthorne Foundation Inc., AHRC New York City, ADAPT Community
                               Network                                    

When:                    Monday, November 15, 2021 at 4:30 p.m.

Where:                  Hawthorne Country Day School - Manhattan
                              156 William Street (Entrance on Ann Street)
                              New York, New York 10038
                              COVID-19 guidelines will be adhered to-Masks are Required

RSVP                    Please RSVP to Winifred Schiff, wini@iacny.org, 917-750-1497

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/senators-mannion--liu-host-rally-to-end-the-inequity-in-funding-for-schools-serving-new-yorks-most-vulnerable-students-301424326.html

SOURCE AHRC New York City

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.