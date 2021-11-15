WuXi ATU Opens New Facility in Philadelphia, Tripling Testing Capacity to Support Global Customers

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Advanced Therapies (WuXi ATU), a wholly owned subsidiary of WuXi AppTec, announced the official opening of its advanced therapies testing facility at 400 Rouse Boulevard in Philadelphia's Navy Yard. The new facility, which includes 140,000 square feet laboratories, will further enhance the company's Contract Testing, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CTDMO) business model by tripling the company's previous testing capacity, meeting the increasing needs of customers in cell and gene therapy industry.

The new state-of the-art facility is an expansion of WuXi ATU's existing Navy Yard Campus, which opened in 2020. This addition will strengthen the existing analytical development and testing capacity and capability.

"WuXi ATU has significant expertise in assay development, biologics safety testing, viral clearance and commercial lot release assays, and we are proud to bring that knowledge to our customers," said Dr. David Chang, Chief Executive Officer of WuXi ATU. "We are committed to enabling these partners to bring ground-breaking therapeutics to patients as quickly, reliably and consistently as possible."

"WuXi ATU has always been at the forefront of innovation in Philadelphia," said Kate McNamara, PIDC's Senior Vice President, Navy Yard. "We are thrilled to celebrate their continued expansion and growth with the opening of the new advanced therapies testing facility at the Navy Yard."

As a CTDMO with operations globally, WuXi ATU's unique business model integrates powerful testing capabilities with its advanced therapies' process development and manufacturing platforms, such as TESSA technology for AAV manufacturing and XLenti stable solutions for lentiviral manufacturing. This allows all assay development, biosafety, viral clearance and product release testing to be completed in-house, shortening customers' timelines for the approval of advanced therapies. WuXi ATU has supported more than 1,700 customer submissions for biosafety testing through industry-leading testing and analytical assay development experience, enabling the delivery of more effective and accessible advanced therapies to patients.

About WuXi Advanced Therapies (WuXi ATU)

As the advanced therapies business unit of WuXi AppTec, WuXi Advanced Therapies is a Contract Testing, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CTDMO) that offers integrated platforms to transform the discovery, development, testing, manufacturing, and commercialization of cell and gene therapies. Our services and solutions accelerate time to market and support customer programs around the world. For more information, please visit www.advancedtherapies.com.

About WuXi AppTec

As a global company with operations across Asia, Europe, and North America, WuXi AppTec provides a broad portfolio of R&D and manufacturing services that enable global pharmaceutical and healthcare industry to advance discoveries and deliver groundbreaking treatments to patients. Through its unique business models, WuXi AppTec's integrated, end-to-end services include chemistry drug CRDMO (Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization), biology discovery, preclinical testing and clinical research services, cell and gene therapies CTDMO (Contract Testing, Development and Manufacturing Organization), helping customers improve the productivity of advancing healthcare products through cost-effective and efficient solutions. WuXi AppTec received AA ESG rating from MSCI in 2021 and its open-access platform is enabling more than 5,600 collaborators from over 30 countries to improve the health of those in need – and to realize the vision that "every drug can be made and every disease can be treated." Please visit: http://www.wuxiapptec.com

Media Contact:

Davy Wu

mediainquiries@wuxiapptec.com

Customer Contact:

Min Park

+1 (215) 218-5500

atu.info@wuxiapptec.com

View original content:

SOURCE WuXi AppTec