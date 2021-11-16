Cryptyde, Inc. Announces the Usage of Social Media as a Public Information Source

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryptyde, Inc. (which is expected to trade eventually under NASDAQ:TYDE), a selective acquisitions company focused on leveraging blockchain technologies to disrupt consumer facing industries, announced today that it will begin to utilize social media as a communication channel between the Company and its stakeholders. The Company intends to post and/or tweet various messages pertaining to advancements in the Company's growth cycle. In addition, Cryptyde will provide the marketplace with updates within the blockchain and cryptocurrency space.

"We are very excited to begin sharing our successes and insight to the online community," says Brian McFadden, CEO of Cryptyde. "We intend to be as transparent as possible, and social media invites the entire community to view information simultaneously. Not only will these platforms provide us with a way to broadcast our updates, but also act as a resource for the blockchain space. We welcome constructive dialogue from our industry peers, potential investors, analysts and institutions as we assist in the expansion of the digital currency community," added McFadden.

Cryptyde Inc.

Cryptyde is a selective acquisitions company focused on leveraging blockchain technology to disrupt consumer facing industries. Current operations include E-NFT.com, a Streaming Music NFT Platform, and CW Machines, LLC, a crypto mining ecosystem which seeks to leverage Cryptyde's knowledge of blockchain technologies to bring BTC mining to a price point for the everyday consumer. Cryptyde will also include the Ferguson Containers business.

About Vinco Ventures, Inc.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) is a mergers and acquisition company focused on digital commerce and consumer brands. Vinco's B.I.G. (Buy. Innovate. Grow.) strategy will seek out acquisition opportunities that are poised for scale and grow said acquisitions through targeted traffic and content campaigns. For more information visit Investors.vincoventures.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimers

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based upon beliefs of, and information currently available to, Vinco's and Cryptyde's management as well as estimates and assumptions made by Vinco's and Cryptyde's management. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historic or current facts. When used in this presentation the words "estimate," "expect," "intend," "believe," "plan," "anticipate," "projected," and other words or the negative of these terms and similar expressions as they relate to the applicable company or its management identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current view of Vinco and Cryptyde with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors relating to each company's industry, operations and results of operations. Such factors include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to the completion and timing of the spin-off, the failure to satisfy any conditions to complete the spin-off as specified in the Form 10, the expected tax treatment of the spin-off and the impact of the spin-off on the businesses of Vinco and Cryptyde, and such other risks and uncertainties described more fully in documents filed by Vinco and Cryptyde with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors discussed in Cryptyde's Form 10, Vinco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2020 filed on April 15, 2021, and Vinco's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed thereafter, which are available at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although each company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the companies cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the security laws of the United States, neither company intends to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results. The spin-off is subject to certain conditions as described in Cryptyde's Form 10, including the effectiveness of the Form 10, Nasdaq approval of the listing of Cryptyde shares, receipt of an opinion from tax counsel regarding the tax-free nature of the distribution, Vinco having the requisite surplus under Nevada law to effect the distribution of Cryptyde shares, and final approval and declaration of the distribution by Vinco's Board of Directors. There can be no assurance regarding the ultimate timing of the spin-off or that it will be completed.

