New Inteleos Survey Suggests Many Enhanced COVID Protocols Are Here to Stay for Medical Practices and Patient Care Majority of medical professionals feel standards were elevated through the pandemic.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent survey from Inteleos, a non-profit community of certified medical professionals, found that patient care standards improved over the last 18 months due to operational efficiencies implemented during the pandemic. The survey of over 500 medical professionals focused on how COVID-19 impacted the way healthcare practices are managed and operated, and how operational changes made during this time are likely to stay in place after the pandemic. The survey found:

63% of respondents agreed the COVID-19 pandemic helped their practice set or create new efficiencies. These efficiencies included things like pre-registering for appointments and telehealth, among others.

60% of practices implemented new efficiencies during the pandemic and at least 40% of those changes will be maintained even when the pandemic has lifted.

Nearly 71% of medical professionals indicated that safety standards improved during the pandemic and 59% reported standards of care increased.

"It has been an incredibly challenging year-and-a-half for everyone in the healthcare profession," said Heather Richoux, RDMS, RDCS, CRGS, CRCS, Chair of the Board of Directors at Inteleos. "We were pleased to see that many medical professionals were able to quickly adopt and adjust to new and existing processes and procedures and will now keep them in place to increase patient safety and efficiency."

While many practices struggled through COVID as elective procedures and non-emergency care took a back seat, nearly three quarters of practices are at least 75 percent back to pre-COVID levels of operation. Another 25 percent of practices are struggling to get back to pre-pandemic levels, signaling that the healthcare industry has not stabilized quite yet.

About Inteleos

Inteleos™ is a non-profit certification organization that delivers rigorous assessments and cultivates a global community of professionals dedicated to the highest standards in healthcare and patient safety. Inteleos is the overarching governance and management organization for the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography® (ARDMS®), the Alliance for Physician Certification & Advancement™ (APCA™) and the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certification Academy™ which together represents over 120,000 certified medical professionals throughout the world. The Inteleos Foundation directs the philanthropic efforts for the organization.

