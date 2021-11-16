Trio Health Names Jane M. Quigley Chief Operating Officer

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trio Health (Trio), a leading provider of real-time data on real-world patients, today announced that it has named Jane M. Quigley as Chief Operating Officer (COO) with a mandate to oversee Trio's growth and commitment to leveraging technology, privacy, and analytics in support of patients.

Trio Health - Real Patient Insights

Jane brings to Trio a wealth of knowledge and over 25 years of clinical, advanced data modelling, analytics, real-world data, reimbursement, and patient de-identification/tokenization experience.

Prior to joining Trio, Jane founded the digital health team at PRA Health Sciences, which included mobile health (mHealth), digital patient engagement including media, health information technology (IT), wearable devices, telehealth and telemedicine, personalized medicine, RWE/RWD/RWS and HEOR.

Widely recognized as a pioneer and subject matter expert in the use of RWD in support of regulatory safety, surveillance, and commercial lifecycle management, Jane will play a pivotal role in Trio's continued expansion in the real-world evidence and data analytics market. Quigley's elite experience in leading services in real-world-data technology and designing innovative operational delivery models will usher in a new phase for Trio.

Trio, founded in 2013, tracks a patient through the entire treatment journey by combining disparate information from all patient care stakeholders to produce comprehensive, fully curated, granular datasets which are peer reviewed and regulatory grade. Trio capabilities support the entire product lifecycle, including real-time drug surveillance, retrospective and prospective analysis of patient data, and accelerated identification of patients for clinical studies.

Trio's MDX Platform and proprietary datasets are built to be smarter, faster, and better equipped than basic patient registries and big data, unlocking boundless possibilities for manufacturers.

"There is enormous opportunity for Trio Health that lies ahead," said Trio CEO, Brent Clough. "We are delighted to have found a high-caliber leader in Jane to join our family to accelerate our company to its next stage of growth and to help our customers achieve commercial success."

Quigley is a sought-after healthcare change agent who has successfully built, acquired, and led businesses leveraging her talents to deliver novel solutions using real world data and technology that 'pushes the envelope' to meet the needs of stakeholders.

"I have known Brent for 15 years since our days at IntrinsiQ. Trio Health's growth with the leadership of Brent and Yoori Lee, President, reflects the evolution of the healthcare sector, and I am honored to join them at the right time to continue to grow their vision," said Quigley.

About Trio Health

Trio Health's mission is to improve the quality of care in patient outcomes through coordinating the efforts of all patient care stakeholders. Their first-of-its-kind Multi-Disease Platform (MDX) tracks patients throughout the course of their treatment, giving pharmaceutical/biotechnology companies, specialty pharmacies and physicians access to information and opportunities that simply doesn't exist anywhere else. Learn more at www.triohealth.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trio Health