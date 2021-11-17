Avantive Solutions Expands Tulsa, OK Presence with the Addition of 375 New Jobs Company underscores commitment to Tulsa through local expansion and community involvement

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantive Solutions, a global technology and business process outsourcer (BPO) specializing in innovative customer experience (CX), strategic sales, and digital marketing solutions, today announced the addition of 375 new jobs to its Tulsa, OK headquarters. The expansion will support the Company's continued growth in the healthcare and eCommerce sectors and will add to Avantive's more than 1,000 associates currently supporting CX and digital marketing programs globally.

Avantive Solutions Expands Global Footprint in Latin America with New Guadalajara Location (PRNewsfoto/Avantive Solutions)

"Our innovative approach to providing customer experience (CX) solutions combined with our purpose-driven culture has fueled our company's global growth. We continue to attract top talent and open new locations around the world to support our clients' growing needs for innovative CX and digital marketing services," said Frank Pettinato, Avantive Solutions CEO. "We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our Tulsa CX delivery center and provide job opportunities for new associates to service our communications, healthcare, and eCommerce clients and drive the positive momentum we continue to achieve in the market through our unique approach of blending innovation with purpose."

Avantive Solutions' CX delivery center is located on a 47-acre certified green space and offers several amenities, including sports fields, a game room, top-grade ergonomic workstations, food service, and an outdoor patio and dining area. Additionally, the Company offers competitive salaries and benefits, including 401(k) with match, health and pet insurance, paid time off, and onsite health clinics. To combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Avantive Solutions supports remote work options, uses enhanced cleaning measures within the facility, and has onsite testing to ensure employee safety.

In addition to the expansion, Avantive Solutions recently donated $10,000 to Mcauliffe Elementary School in the Tulsa County School District through RealPurpose.org, an employee-funded nonprofit organization focused on helping local communities and organizations. The donation helped fun much-needed school supplies such as notebooks, glue sticks, colored pencils, crayons, hand sanitizer, winter coats, and gloves, and is one of many ways Avantive Solutions and its employees give back to the community through its purpose-driven culture.

"We are honored to support the Realpurpose.com mission to meet the educational and creative needs of students at the Mcauliffe Elementary School. Every child deserves the tools and resources they need to be their best selves, and we are looking forward to getting more actively involved within the Tulsa community in the months and years to come," added Pettinato.

For more information about Avantive Solutions and the open positions available, please visit www.avantivesolutions.com/careers.

About Avantive Solutions

Avantive Solutions, founded in 1988, is a Purpose-Driven global technology and business process outsourcer (BPO) specializing in designing, building, and delivering innovative customer experience (CX), strategic sales, and digital marketing solutions. The Company's Omni-Touch™ integrated solution provides actionable insights and drives desired outcomes through advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning platforms. Avantive Solutions partners with the world's most recognized brands in communications and media, energy, financial technology (Fintech), eCommerce and healthcare industries. To learn more about how Avantive Solutions is bringing purpose to the customer experience, go to avantivesolutions.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Avantive Solutions