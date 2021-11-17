Copa Holdings Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2021

PANAMA CITY, Panama, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21). The terms "Copa Holdings" and "the Company" refer to the consolidated entity. The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the third quarter of 2019 (3Q19) (which the Company believes are more relevant than year-over-year comparisons due to the significant impacts in 2020 of the COVID-19 pandemic).

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Copa Holdings reported a net profit of US$8.2 million for the quarter or US$0.19 per share. Excluding special items, the Company would have reported a net profit of US$29.9 million or US$0.70 per share. Special items include a US$32.1 million unrealized mark-to-market loss related to the Company's convertible notes and a passenger revenue adjustment of (US$10.4) million corresponding to unredeemed coupons from 2019 and 2020 sales.

Copa Holdings reported an operating profit of US$59.0 million for the quarter and an operating margin of 13.3%. Excluding the US$10.4 million passenger unredeemed coupon revenue adjustment, the Company would have reported an operating profit of US$48.6 million and an 11.2% operating margin.

Operating cost per available seat mile (CASM) decreased 12.4% vs. 2Q21 to 8.8 cents . While CASM, excluding fuel costs, decreased 18.6% to 6.2 cents .

Cash buildup, defined as cash proceeds minus disbursements, excluding extraordinary financing activities and asset sales but including capital expenditures and payment of financial obligations, resulted in US$54 million for the quarter.

The Company ended the quarter with US$1.6 billion of available liquidity, consisting of approximately US$1.3 billion in cash, short-term and long-term investments, and US$345 million of committed and undrawn credit facilities.

The Company closed the quarter with total debt, including lease liabilities, of US$1.6 billion .

Flight operations, measured in terms of available seat miles (ASMs), represented 68.9% of the capacity flown over the same period in 2019.

During the quarter, the Company announced three new destinations starting December 2021 — Atlanta in the U.S. and Armenia and Cucuta in Colombia .

During the quarter, the Company exited the last Embraer 190 in its fleet and delivered two Boeing 737-700s to their new owner.

Excluding the aircraft classified as assets held for sale, and including aircraft in temporary storage, Copa Holdings ended the quarter with a consolidated fleet of 87 aircraft – 68 Boeing 737-800s, 13 Boeing 737 MAX 9s, and 6 Boeing 737-700s, compared to a fleet of 102 aircraft the Company operated prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company agreed with Boeing to accelerate the delivery of 12 Boeing 737 MAX 9s from its current order, two in 2022 and the other ten between 2023 and 2025.

Copa Airlines had an on-time performance for the quarter of 89.4% and a flight completion factor of 99.84%, once again positioning itself amongst the best in the industry.

Consolidated Financial

& Operating Highlights 3Q21 3Q19 (3) Variance

vs. 3Q19 2Q21 Variance

vs. 2Q21 Revenue Passengers Carried (000s) 1,823 2,703 -32.6% 1,175 55.1% RPMs (millions) 3,485 5,466 -36.2% 2,268 53.7% ASMs (millions) 4,396 6,383 -31.1% 2,949 49.1% Load Factor 79.3% 85.6% -6.4 p.p. 76.9% 2.4 p.p. Yield (US$ Cents) 12.0 12.5 -4.5% 12.4 -3.4% PRASM (US$ Cents) 9.5 10.7 -11.5% 9.5 -0.4% RASM (US$ Cents) 10.1 11.1 -8.8% 10.3 -1.9% CASM (US$ Cents) 8.8 9.0 -2.6% 10.0 -12.4% CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents) 6.2 6.2 -0.2% 7.6 -18.6% Fuel Gallons Consumed (millions) 52.0 82.0 -36.5% 35.3 47.4% Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$) 2.13 2.16 -1.0% 1.98 7.7% Average Length of Haul (miles) 1,912 2,022 -5.4% 1,930 -0.9% Average Stage Length (miles) 1,213 1,295 -6.3% 1,194 1.6% Departures 22,559 33,373 -32.4% 15,366 46.8% Block Hours 69,308 109,614 -36.8% 46,426 49.3% Average Aircraft Utilization (Hours) (2) 10.7 11.5 -7.2% 8.0 33.7% Operating Revenues (US$ millions) 445.0 708.2 -37.2% 304.3 46.3% Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) 59.0 132.9 -55.6% 8.7 575.5% Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1) 48.6 132.9 -63.4% (1.7) -3031.1% Operating Margin 13.3% 18.8% -5.5 p.p. 2.9% 10.4 p.p. Adjusted Operating Margin (1) 11.2% 18.8% -7.6 p.p. -0.6% 11.8 p.p. Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) 8.2 104.0 -92.1% 28.1 -70.6% Adjusted Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1) 29.9 104.0 -71.2% (16.2) -284.6% Basic EPS (US$) 0.19 2.45 -92.1% 0.66 -70.6% Adjusted Basic EPS (US$) (1) 0.70 2.45 -71.3% (0.38) -284.6% Shares for calculation of Basic EPS (000s) 42,649 42,487 0.4% 42,651 0.0%











(1) Excludes Special Items. This earnings release includes a reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures.

(2) Average Aircraft Utilization is calculated based on the Company's active fleet, excluding aircraft in storage as well as those classified as assets held for sale.

(3) The Company believes that comparisons with 2019 are more relevant than year-over-year comparisons due to the significant impacts in 2020 of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Copa Holdings

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit: www.copaair.com.

Copa Holdings, S.A. Income Statement - IFRS (US$ Thousands)



Unaudited

Unaudited

%

Unaudited

%



3Q21

3Q19

Change

2Q21

Change Operating Revenues



















Passenger revenue

417,466

685,337

-39.1%

281,258

48.4% Cargo and mail revenue

21,082

14,647

43.9%

16,689

26.3% Other operating revenue

6,451

8,226

-21.6%

6,311

2.2% Total Operating Revenue

444,999

708,210

-37.2%

304,259

46.3%





















Operating Expenses



















Fuel

112,658

177,603

-36.6%

70,156

60.6% Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses

68,049

113,398

-40.0%

55,071

23.6% Passenger servicing

10,576

26,204

-59.6%

7,502

41.0% Airport facilities and handling charges

39,407

47,022

-16.2%

27,021

45.8% Sales and distribution

36,077

52,980

-31.9%

28,441

26.8% Maintenance, materials and repairs

24,008

30,632

-21.6%

17,773

35.1% Depreciation and amortization

55,702

72,876

-23.6%

59,526

-6.4% Flight operations

16,291

26,572

-38.7%

10,891

49.6% Other operating and administrative expenses

23,222

28,047

-17.2%

19,140

21.3% Total Operating Expense

385,989

575,334

-32.9%

295,523

30.6%





















Operating Profit (Loss)

59,010

132,876

-55.6%

8,736

575.5%





















Non-operating Income (Expense):



















Finance cost

(18,615)

(12,696)

46.6%

(18,625)

-0.1% Finance income

2,679

6,121

-56.2%

2,745

-2.4% Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations

(2,620)

(9,641)

-72.8%

764

-443.1% Net change in fair value of derivatives

(32,092)

-

n/m

33,898

-194.7% Other non-operating income (expense)

(1,573)

(350)

349.1%

417

-477.6% Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense)

(52,220)

(16,567)

215.2%

19,198

-372.0%





















Profit (Loss) before taxes

6,790

116,309

-94.2%

27,935

-75.7%





















Income tax expense

1,453

(12,332)

-111.8%

138

953.0%





















Net Profit (Loss)

8,242

103,978

-92.1%

28,073

-70.6%





















EPS



















Basic

0.19

2.45

-92.1%

0.66

-70.6%





















Shares used for calculation:



















Basic

42,649,175

42,509,959





42,650,595





Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries



Consolidated statement of financial position



(US$ Thousands)





September 2021 December 2020 ASSETS (Unaudited) (Audited) Current Assets



Cash and cash equivalents 290,231 119,065 Short-term investments 901,645 770,816 Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 1,191,876 889,881





Accounts receivable, net 110,035 63,206 Accounts receivable from related parties 1,562 1,429 Expendable parts and supplies, net 71,419 74,319 Prepaid expenses 25,650 30,473 Prepaid income tax 632 16,716 Other current assets 7,216 7,805

216,514 193,948 Asset held for sale 22,243 135,542 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,430,633 1,219,371





Long-term investments 96,955 119,617 Long-term accounts receivable 12 1,054 Long-term prepaid expenses 22,688 6,066 Property and equipment, net 2,306,626 2,147,486 Right of use assets 183,354 214,279 Intangible, net 84,530 95,568 Deferred tax assets 36,432 35,595 Other Non-Current Assets 14,788 14,348 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 2,745,385 2,634,013





TOTAL ASSETS 4,176,018 3,853,385





LIABILITIES



Loans and borrowings 154,140 127,946 Current portion of lease liability 74,526 83,605 Accounts payable 101,201 63,461 Accounts payable to related parties 10,088 2,970 Air traffic liability 553,252 470,695 Frequent flyer deferred revenue 94,748 91,213 Taxes Payable 34,200 13,400 Employee benefits obligations 16,710 33,995 Income tax payable 2,473 1,023 Other Current Liabilities 2,606 252 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,043,943 888,560





Loans and borrowings long-term 1,253,536 1,035,954 Lease Liability 122,692 146,905 Net Defined Benefit Liability 12,343 14,332 Derivative financial instruments 259,417 245,560 Deferred tax Liabilities 18,104 22,190 Other long - term liabilities 251,741 216,325





TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,917,832 1,681,265 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,961,775 2,569,824





EQUITY



Issued Capital



Class A - 33,998,654 issued and 31,552,671 outstanding 21,290 21,199 Class B - 10,938,125 7,466 7,466 Additional Paid-In Capital 96,463 91,341 Treasury Stock (136,483) (136,388) Retained Earnings 1,324,025 1,931,086 Net profit (loss) (74,418) (607,062) Other comprehensive income (loss) (24,099) (24,082)





TOTAL EQUITY 1,214,243 1,283,561 TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES 4,176,018 3,853,385







Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries











Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows











For the nine months ended September 30,











(In US$ thousands)































2021

2020

2019

















(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash flow from (used in) operating activities

263,252

(75,298)

548,947 Cash flow used in investing activities

(140,844)

(2,333)

(32,863) Cash flow from (used in) financing activities

48,758

141,162

(446,953) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

171,166

63,531

69,131 Cash and cash equivalents at January 1

119,065

158,732

156,158 Cash and cash equivalents at September 30

$ 290,231

$ 222,263

$ 225,289



























Short-term investments

901,645

644,137

536,084 Long-term investments

96,956

139,503

124,169 Total cash and cash equivalents and investments at September 30 $ 1,288,832

$ 1,005,903

$ 885,542





























Copa Holdings, S.A.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION

This press release includes the following non-IFRS financial measures: Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Net Profit, Adjusted Basic EPS, Operating CASM Excluding Fuel, and Cash Buildup. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation, and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures, in particular operating profit, and net profit. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Profit















and Adjusted Net Profit

3Q21

3Q20

2Q21

3Q19

















Operating Profit as Reported

$ 59,010

$ (106,966)

$ 8,736

$ 132,876 Subtract: Unredeemed Ticket Revenue provision reversal

$ 10,395





$ 10,395



Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 48,615

$ (106,966)

$ (1,659)

$ 132,876

















Net Profit as Reported

$ 8,242

$ (118,057)

$ 28,073

$ 103,978 Subtract: Unredeemed Ticket Revenue provision reversal

$ 10,395





$ 10,395



Add: Net change in fair value of derivatives

$ 32,092

$ (3,591)

$ (33,898)



Adjusted Net Profit

$ 29,939

$ (121,648)

$ (16,220)

$ 103,978

















Reconciliation of Adjusted Basic EPS

3Q21

3Q20

2Q21

3Q19

















Adjusted Net Profit

$ 29,939

$ (121,648)

$ (16,220)

$ 103,978 Shares used for calculation of Basic EPS

42,649

42,510

42,651

42,487 Adjusted Basic Earnings per share (Adjusted Basic EPS)

$ 0.70

$ (2.86)

$ (0.38)

$ 2.45

















Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Costs per ASM















Excluding Fuel (Adjusted CASM Excl. Fuel)

3Q21





2Q21

3Q19

















Operating Costs per ASM as Reported (in US$ Cents)

8.8





10.1

9.0 Aircraft fuel per ASM (in US$ Cents)

(2.6)





(2.5)

(2.8) Adjusted Operating Costs per ASM excluding fuel (in US$ Cents)

6.2





7.6

6.2

















Reconciliation of Monthly Cash Buildup (Burn) for 2020 and 2021

3Q21

2Q21

1Q21

4Q20 Beginning Cash balance

$ 1,282

$ 1,203

$ 1,009

$ 1,006 Ending Cash balance

$ 1,289

$ 1,282

$ 1,203

$ 1,009 Net cashflows in the quarter

$ 7

$ 79

$ 194

$ 4 Subtract: Net Proceeds from new Aircraft Financing minus Pre Delivery Payments

$ (57)

$ (21)

$ 241

$ - Subtract: Others proceeds (assets sold and other non-op proceeds)

$ 11

$ 36

$ 20

$ 23 Cash Buildup (Burn) excluding extraordinary activities

$ 54

$ 64

$ (68)

$ (19)



















