Falling Colors Recognized Among B-Lab's "Best for the World" for Customer Impact

SANTA FE, N.M., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Fe-based technology group Falling Colors has been recognized among the world's top-performing Certified B-Corp businesses for its impact on customers. Falling Colors, which develops financial processing and data analysis tools in the public health arena, became a Certified B Corporation last year.

(PRNewsfoto/Falling Colors Technology, Inc.)

According to B Lab, the non-profit behind the "Certified B Corporation" designation pushing to use "business as a force for good," Certified B Corporations are "for-profit companies meeting the highest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency." The "Best for the World" designation is awarded to Certified B Corporations scoring in the top 5% of their corresponding size group in one of five impact areas: community, customers, environment, governance, and workers. "These B Corps are setting the standard for serving their customers, offering products or services that support the greater good … They add value to customers' lives," says B-Lab.

B-Lab reports that there are more than 4,000 Certified B Corporations across 77 countries and 153 industries, with one common goal: transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet.

Falling Colors works to understand its customers and their goals in the context of their communities, says Tim Harville, Falling Colors' Tech and Data Services General Manager. "We're grateful to get to build deep partnerships with our customers - to listen, learn, and use that experience to make our solutions a little better every day."

Falling Colors founder and CFO, Mindy Hale, sees community development as a core part of the company's mission. "We have an amazing opportunity to have a positive influence and impact on our community, neighbors, and clients and we have taken hold of that opportunity with vigor," said Hale. "We're honored to receive recognition for this effort."

CEO and founder Pamela Koster agrees. "We're proud to be a business driving change for the betterment of us all."

The Falling Colors group is headquartered in Santa Fe with satellite offices in Denver, Nashville, Philadelphia, and Oahu.

The full list of those recognized is available at https://bcorporation.net/best-for-the-world-2021.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Falling Colors