Ken Wheat Named Executive Vice President And Chief Operating Officer For Eisenhower Health

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ken Wheat has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Eisenhower Health. A senior level health care executive with more than 25 years of experience, Mr. Wheat is uniquely suited for this role given his strong finance background and his vast knowledge of health system operations.

In this role, Mr. Wheat will be responsible for overseeing daily hospital operations, ensuring that the quality of care of the health system meets Eisenhower Health's mission and strategic goals while working with physicians and leaders throughout the organization to execute strategic plans and maintain employee and patient satisfaction.

Mr. Wheat has served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Eisenhower Health since 2013. Recently, he has also taken on the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Eisenhower Medical Associates.

"It's been a pleasure working with Ken over the last eight years as he has been instrumental in the growth and development of the health system," says Martin Massiello, President and Chief Executive Officer, Eisenhower Health. "Ken's extensive knowledge of Eisenhower Health's operations combined with his astute understanding of the complexities of health care finance make him an excellent choice to serve as Chief Operating Officer of our organization."

In 2019, Mr. Wheat was named a "CFO to Know" by Becker's Hospital Review. According to Becker's, the individuals featured on this list lead financial departments for large health systems as well as small community hospitals. Many play an integral role in their organization's strategic planning, growth and transactions; they have also been recognized by their peers and serve on the board of directors for community organizations.

Mr. Wheat also serves on the board of the Coachella Valley Economic Partnership and is the immediate past Chairman of the Board of the Rancho Mirage Chamber of Commerce.

Prior to joining Eisenhower, Mr. Wheat worked with Tenet Healthcare serving in a number of executive positions across several Tenet markets, including as Chief Operating Officer for Desert Regional Medical Center, Chief Financial Officer for Tenet Healthcare's Central States Region, which included 15 hospitals, and Chief Financial Officer for North Fulton Regional Hospital in Roswell, Georgia.

A Certified Public Accountant, Mr. Wheat earned his Bachelors of Business Administration in Accounting from Georgia State University and a Masters of Health Administration from the University of Southern California.

Eisenhower Health is a not-for-profit, comprehensive health care institution that includes the 437-bed Eisenhower Hospital, the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center at Eisenhower and the Annenberg Center for Health Sciences at Eisenhower. The Betty Ford Center is also located on the Eisenhower campus. Eisenhower is renowned for its Centers of Excellence in Orthopedics, Cardiovascular, Neuroscience and Oncology. Situated on 130 acres in Rancho Mirage, and with outpatient clinics across the valley, Eisenhower Health has provided a full range of quality medical and educational services for 50 years for residents and visitors to the greater Coachella Valley. Eisenhower has twice earned ANCC Magnet Recognition® for professionalism in nursing and excellence in patient care. The first accredited teaching hospital in the valley, Eisenhower trains physician residents in Internal Medicine, Family Medicine and Emergency Medicine. For more information, visit EisenhowerHealth.org or follow Eisenhower Health on social media.

