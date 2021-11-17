KBI Advisory Group (Formerly Krueger Brokerage, Inc.) Chooses Moors & Cabot To Support Them In The Next Chapter Of Their Multigenerational Practice

Moors & Cabot Adds $150m Team, Expanding Midwest Presence KBI Advisory Group (Formerly Krueger Brokerage, Inc.) Chooses Moors & Cabot To Support Them In The Next Chapter Of Their Multigenerational Practice

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a thorough evaluation of several firms and affiliation options, and in consultation with Elite Consulting Partners, KBI chose Moors & Cabot as the best fit to support the future of their practice.

(PRNewsfoto/Moors & Cabot Investments)

The Moors & Cabot full suite of modern technology capabilities, combined with a personal service model across marketing, business development, compliance, and operations, led to the decision to move to M&C and further their shift from an independent practice to a full-service affiliation.

Based in Keokuk, IA and established in 1986 by Henry F. Krueger and his brother, Roy (Bob) L. Krueger, Jr., KBI has continued to thrive under the leadership of Henry's son, Daniel (Dan) R. Krueger, who joined the firm in 1993, further establishing and extending a family legacy. Dan's brother-in-law, Robert (Rob) E. Kelly, III, joined in 2008 and became partner when Henry retired in 2015. Diana Krueger (also a licensed advisor), who is Dan's wife and Rob's sister, later joined the firm in 2017. KBI is on the second generation of the family-owned business, and 2021 is their 35th year anniversary. They currently serve over 400 families and institutions across the U.S., with a strong presence across the Midwest. "We are excited to be joining the Moors & Cabot family to better expand our ability to serve the financial needs of our current and future clients," said Rob Kelly, Vice President, Investments.

This addition of KBI continues Moors & Cabot's strong growth in 2021, a trend that is expected to continue in 2022. Jamie Frazier, Chief Growth Officer, joined the firm in late 2020 and has established a greater focus on alignment of the firm's unique combination of capabilities and service with those advisors who are best positioned to benefit from the M&C platform.

"Like many, our firm is focused on growth, but the growth itself is focused. We realize we have a unique combination of tools and personal support. By getting to understand the whole advisor and practice, we can identify those advisors and clients who will most benefit from this unique platform", he said. "In getting to know the KBI Group, it became apparent their focus on client outcomes, attained through holistic financial planning, was a perfect fit for our culture. I could not be more proud to have such an outstanding team join the Moors & Cabot family."

Moors & Cabot CEO Dan Joyce remarked, "We are excited for the addition of Dan, Rob, and Diana to the Moors & Cabot Family. We continue to seek to identify teams like theirs to join M&C. We ask two critical questions: Where are you now, and where would you like to be? If Moors & Cabot can bring its firm resources and capabilities to bear in unlocking the growth potential for teams interested in delivering high-quality, value-creating service to clients—and we are in agreement that we can help a team get to where they want to go—we get very excited. Individuals and teams with a competitive spirit, who demonstrate grit and a desire to win are the perfect fit for us. The KBI practice is perfectly aligned with our culture and values, and we are excited to work collaboratively to help them get to where they want to be."

Moors & Cabot is finding success with a full-service platform approach, as well as actively understanding and aligning to advisors' needs and long-term goals. KBI builds upon the existing momentum as this 132-year old firm continues to drive growth with the focus—as it has always been—on supporting financial professionals and their clients.

ABOUT MOORS & CABOT, INC.

Moors & Cabot is an investment firm headquartered in Boston with offices throughout the country.

While Moors & Cabot's approach to wealth management is a more personal one, they are also a full service firm. Their financial products and services span the full spectrum of investment options—from financial and investment management to insurance and equity trading.

For over 130 years, Moors & Cabot has been a trusted advisor to individuals, families, businesses and institutions in building, managing, protecting and transitioning wealth.

Moors & Cabot, Headquarters: One Federal St., 19th Floor, Boston, MA 02110. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.moorscabot.com/info-disclosures.html



Member FINRA, NYSE & SIP

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Moors & Cabot Investments