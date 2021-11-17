Siris Publishes Inaugural Annual ESG Report and Joins the UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Siris, a leading private equity firm focused on investing and driving value creation in technology and telecommunications companies, is proud to announce that the firm has issued its inaugural Annual ESG Report. As another step in the firm's commitment to thoughtfully integrate environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations into its business practices, Siris has also become an official signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), a global organisation of more than 4,300 signatories with over $121 trillion AUM that are committed to incorporating ESG factors in their investment strategy.

Siris' approach to responsible investment is driven by the firm's values rooted in corporate citizenship, and aligns to its investors' increasing desire for their capital to be deployed responsibly and with sensitivity towards ESG and diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) factors. The firm works to integrate ESG considerations into its investment process, and engages with its portfolio companies to help them uphold the same values and standards.

"We are excited to share the progress we have made in our ESG journey. I believe our dedication to continuously improving our ESG practices enhances our ability to successfully execute our mission of delivering value to our investors," said Jeffrey Hendren, a Co-Founder, Managing Partner and ESG Committee Co-Chair of Siris. "I am proud of the work we have done to address ESG issues, foster a diverse and inclusive workplace and actively support our communities."

Fiona Reynolds, PRI CEO, commented, "We are very pleased to welcome Siris as a PRI signatory. It is encouraging to see the private markets - including private equity - increasingly engaging in sustainable investing. We hope that more PE firms will follow Siris' example in incorporating ESG factors into their ownership and investment decisions. We look forward to working with the team."

Siris remains focused on holding itself socially responsible as investors, industry leaders and partners with its portfolio companies, and aims for the highest levels of transparency to its investors by reporting and discussing ESG considerations on a regular basis. As part of the firm's efforts to align its ESG policies to globally recognized frameworks, Siris plans to begin public reporting in accordance with PRI guidelines in 2023.

About Siris

Siris is a leading private equity firm that invests primarily in mature technology and telecommunications companies with mission-critical products and services, facing industry changes or other significant transitions. Siris' development of proprietary research to identify opportunities and its extensive collaboration with its Executive Partners and Advisors are integral to its approach. Siris' Executive Partners and Advisors are experienced senior operating executives that actively participate in key aspects of the transaction lifecycle to help identify opportunities and drive strategic and operational value. Siris has offices in New York, Silicon Valley and West Palm Beach, and has raised nearly $6 billion in cumulative capital commitments. www.siris.com.

About PRI

The PRI works to understand the investment implications of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors and to support its international network of investor signatories in incorporating these factors into their investment and ownership decisions. The PRI acts in the long-term interests of its signatories, of the financial markets and economies in which they operate and ultimately of the environment and society as a whole. Launched in New York in 2006, the PRI has grown to more than 4,300 signatories, managing over US $121 trillion AUM.

