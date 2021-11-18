Meridian Bioscience Participates in Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

CINCINNATI, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) announced today its participation in the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on December 1st and 2nd, 2021. Jack Kenny, Chief Executive Officer, pre-recorded a fireside chat on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 which will be available for viewing to registered attendees and through Meridian's Investor Relations website beginning Monday November 22nd. 1x1 meetings with management may be requested through Piper Sandler.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Meridian Bioscience, Inc.)

To register for access to the pre-recorded fireside chat, go to the Events & Presentations section of the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investor.meridianbioscience.com/ and follow the link provided for the event. The recording will be available until February 13, 2022.

About Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Meridian is a fully integrated life science company that develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic products. We are dedicated to developing and delivering better solutions that give answers with speed, accuracy and simplicity that are redefining the possibilities of life from discovery to diagnosis. Through discovery and development, we provide critical life science raw materials used in immunological and molecular tests for human, animal, plant, and environmental applications. Through diagnosis, we provide diagnostic solutions in areas including gastrointestinal and upper respiratory infections and blood lead level testing. We build relationships and provide solutions to hospitals, reference laboratories, research centers, veterinary testing centers, physician offices, diagnostics manufacturers, and biotech companies in more than 70 countries around the world.

Meridian's shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, symbol VIVO. Meridian's website address is www.meridianbioscience.com.

Contact:

Charlie Wood

Vice President – Investor Relations

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Phone: +1 513.271.3700

Email: mbi@meridianbioscience.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Meridian Bioscience, Inc.