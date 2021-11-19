CBAK Energy Commences Operation of Nanjing Lithium Battery Manufacturing Facility

DALIAN, China, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) ("CBAK Energy", or the "Company"), a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and electric energy solution provider, today announced that the Company had begun operations at its lithium battery manufacturing plant in the city of Nanjing in China's Jiangsu province.
Mr. Yunfei Li, Chief Executive Officer of CBAK Energy, commented, "We are very delighted about our progress in expansion. The new capacity of these batteries enables us to capitalize on emerging opportunities in a broader market and development space. Along with the development of electric vehicles, we will continue to enhance our production and supply capabilities to address the robust demands for cylindrical lithium batteries."
About CBAK Energy
For more information, please visit www.cbak.com.cn.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to change. The forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. and its subsidiary companies, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially. These factors include but are not limited to: the ability of the Company to meet its contract or agreement obligations; the uncertain market for the Company's lithium battery cells; business, macroeconomic, technological, regulatory, or other factors affecting the profitability of battery cells designed for energy storage; and risks related to CBAK Energy's business and risks related to operating in China. Please refer to CBAK Energy's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as other SEC reports that have been filed since the date of such annual report, for specific details on risk factors. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. CBAK Energy's actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. CBAK Energy undertakes no obligation to revise or update its forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release unless expressly requested by applicable law.
