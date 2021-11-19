Kahoot! announces collaboration with NASA to amplify engagement in STEM learning

Kahoot!'s collection of engaging space-themed learning content on Kahoot! Academy will help educators and explorers around the world expand their knowledge of the universe, as well as spark curiosity about NASA's discoveries that have transformed our understanding of the cosmos, and influenced life on Earth.

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kahoot!, a global learning platform company, announced it is collaborating with NASA, America's civil space program and the global leader in space exploration.

Kahoot! will offer a unique collection of ready-to-use STEM experiences on Kahoot! Academy , the global knowledge platform, online community and premium content marketplace on Kahoot!. These collections support next-level engagement in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Kahoot! will distribute this collection of STEM resources for free to more than 9 million educators and hundreds of millions of participating students in over 200 countries.

"At Kahoot!, curiosity is one of our core values, so we are delighted to announce our collaboration with NASA to inspire learners and space enthusiasts of all ages to be curious, reach for the stars and explore the universe," said Eilert Hanoa, CEO at Kahoot!. "By launching these collections of learning content, we're excited to offer educators and learners worldwide a new way to ignite engagement as they discover the world of STEM."

The collection was launched on the same day as a NASA STEM-A-THON event hosted by the agency's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland on November 18.

The first kahoots of the collection—exploring space travel history and technology, NASA's Artemis missions to the moon and more—are now available for free on Kahoot! Academy. More content to engage learners in STEM will be launched in the coming weeks, with over one hundred unique experiences to be offered over the course of the collaboration.

Kahoot! is on a mission to make learning awesome! We want to empower everyone, including children, students, and employees to unlock their full learning potential. Our learning platform makes it easy for any individual or corporation to create, share, and host learning sessions that drive compelling engagement. Launched in 2013, Kahoot!'s vision is to build the leading learning platform in the world. In the last 12 months, 300 million sessions have been hosted on the Kahoot! platform by 30 million active accounts, with 1.9 billion participants (non-unique) in more than 200 countries and regions. The Kahoot! Group also includes Clever, the leading US K-12 EdTech learning platform, together with the learning apps DragonBox, Poio, Drops, Actimo, Motimate, and Whiteboard.fi. The Kahoot! Group is headquartered in Oslo, Norway with offices in the US, the UK, France, Finland, Estonia, Denmark and Spain. Kahoot! is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker KAHOT. Let's play!

