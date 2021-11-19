Tenneco's CVSAe Suspension Technology to be Featured on New Hybrid SUV Model for China

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenneco's (NYSE: TEN) CVSAe electronically controlled damping system will be featured on the luxurious and intelligent Lynk & Co 09 flagship SUV from Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. The Lynk & Co. 09 will be offered in mild hybrid (MHEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) versions with all-wheel drive. This is the first Lynk & Co model for the Chinese market and the second by a Geely brand to feature CVSAe technology. The first CVSAe equipped Geely vehicle was the ZEEKR 001 battery electric shooting brake. Tenneco's CVSAe technology offers optimal suspension damping characteristics in all driving situations and is featured on more than 75 European passenger car models.

Owners of this new SUV will experience premium-level ride and handling, including a greater sense of control thanks to CVSAe technology, one of several suspension solutions available through Tenneco's Monroe® Intelligent Suspension portfolio. CVSAe technology continuously adapts to changing road conditions based on data provided by multiple onboard sensors. An electronic control unit processes sensor inputs and independently adjusts the current input to the electrohydraulic valve within each of the system's four dampers. Drivers can choose their preferred driving mode, ranging from comfort-intensive to sporty, through an in-cabin controller.

"CVSAe is an excellent choice for automakers who want a market-proven intelligent suspension technology that can be precisely tuned to each vehicle model yet is simple to implement and has extremely low power requirements," said Henrik Johansson, Vice President and General Manager, Tenneco Advanced Suspension Technologies (AST).

In addition to the system's dampers, Tenneco provides control software and works closely with vehicle manufacturers.

CVSAe systems for the Lynk & Co 09 will be manufactured in the Tenneco AST plant in Changzhou, China. To learn more about CVSAe and other Monroe Intelligent Suspension technologies, visit www.monroeintelligentsuspension.com.

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with full year 2020 revenues of $15.4 billion and approximately 73,000 team members working at more than 270 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

